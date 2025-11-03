St Andrews cafe owner ‘really nervous’ as Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey visits town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews cafe owner ‘really nervous’ as Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey visits town

The actor visited Dook and the Cheesy Toast Shack as they enjoyed a day off in St Andrews with their family.

By Ben MacDonald
Kate Carter-Larg spoke with Bella Ramsey as they visited St Andrews
Kate Carter-Larg met Bella as they enjoyed a visit to the Fife town. Image: Supplied

Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey has been enjoying time away from filming in St Andrews.

The actor was visiting family on Monday during a break from filming new Channel 4 drama Maya in Glasgow.

Ramsey, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for their role as Ellie in The Last of Us, dropped in at Dook for a coffee.

Later in the afternoon, the 23-year-old visited the Cheesy Toast Shack.

Kate Carter-Larg, who runs the Shack with husband Sam, had the chance to speak with them.

She said: “They were just visiting some family friends, I think it was their godparents.

“They came down to St Andrews for the day and have been for a walk on the beach at West Sands.

The actor earned a Golden Globe nomination for their role as Ellie in The Last of Us. Image: HBO

“I was actually really nervous – I’m not scared to get in pictures with people normally – but they’re pretty big time.

“It’s not just some, like, corny celebrity. They’re actually really talented – and best mates with Pedro Pascal.

“I was chatting to the girls in Dook, I was like: ‘Come with me,’ but nobody wanted to.”

Bella Ramsey visits St Andrews with family

During their chat, Kate and Bella discussed lockdown and how Kate gave birth to her daughter at the time.

She said: “I don’t know how we got onto all of that. They were so sweet.

“They were asking me all about my kids, about the businesses.

“At the end, I asked if they would mind if I got a picture, and they were absolutely fine and said, ‘go for it.'”

Kate has witnessed several well-known personalities arrive in St Andrews, including Marti Pellow and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt.

Ramsey’s visit also follows music superstar Justin Bieber’s surprise visit to the town.

Bella, second right, visited the Cheesy Toast Shack. Image: Supplied

Kate believes Bella is the biggest star she’s met.

She said: “It’s probably a nice break when people are in the bigger cities with their busy schedules and filming and whatever it is that they’re doing.

“I think that there’s lots of different reasons for them to be attracted to the town.

“Definitely having the two lovely beaches to be able to walk on and the beautiful, historic buildings in the town.

“There’s lots of really cool little independent businesses popping up and around the town.

“It’s just a really nice place to visit.”

Ramsey was in Carse of Gowrie last week to film scenes for Maya at the Horseshoe Cafe.

Conversation