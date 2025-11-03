St Andrews cafe owner ‘really nervous’ as Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey visits town

Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey has been enjoying time away from filming in St Andrews.

The actor was visiting family on Monday during a break from filming new Channel 4 drama Maya in Glasgow.

Ramsey, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for their role as Ellie in The Last of Us, dropped in at Dook for a coffee.

Later in the afternoon, the 23-year-old visited the Cheesy Toast Shack.

Kate Carter-Larg, who runs the Shack with husband Sam, had the chance to speak with them.

She said: “They were just visiting some family friends, I think it was their godparents.

“They came down to St Andrews for the day and have been for a walk on the beach at West Sands.

“I was actually really nervous – I’m not scared to get in pictures with people normally – but they’re pretty big time.

“It’s not just some, like, corny celebrity. They’re actually really talented – and best mates with Pedro Pascal.

“I was chatting to the girls in Dook, I was like: ‘Come with me,’ but nobody wanted to.”

Bella Ramsey visits St Andrews with family

During their chat, Kate and Bella discussed lockdown and how Kate gave birth to her daughter at the time.

She said: “I don’t know how we got onto all of that. They were so sweet.

“They were asking me all about my kids, about the businesses.

“At the end, I asked if they would mind if I got a picture, and they were absolutely fine and said, ‘go for it.'”

Kate has witnessed several well-known personalities arrive in St Andrews, including Marti Pellow and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt.

Ramsey’s visit also follows music superstar Justin Bieber’s surprise visit to the town.

Kate believes Bella is the biggest star she’s met.

She said: “It’s probably a nice break when people are in the bigger cities with their busy schedules and filming and whatever it is that they’re doing.

“I think that there’s lots of different reasons for them to be attracted to the town.

“Definitely having the two lovely beaches to be able to walk on and the beautiful, historic buildings in the town.

“There’s lots of really cool little independent businesses popping up and around the town.

“It’s just a really nice place to visit.”

Ramsey was in Carse of Gowrie last week to film scenes for Maya at the Horseshoe Cafe.