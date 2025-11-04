Angus XL Bully sanctuary charity generated six-figure income last year

The charity battling to secure a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus has seen public donations rise to more than £150,000.

Newly-published Charity Commission data has revealed All Bullie Charity Rescue’s income hit almost £154,000 at the end of 2024.

It was a £10,000 rise in public donations for the English-based organisation behind the controversial plan for Happas Canine Centre, near Forfar.

Last week, Angus Council rejected an animal welfare licence submitted by ABCR for the kennels between Dundee and Forfar where 25 bull-breed dogs have been kept since 2024.

Those include a number of XL Bullies.

Charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw moved from Glasgow to set up the sanctuary and is in sole charge of all the animals.

Five of the dogs at Happas are Ms Shaw’s own pets.

XL Bully charity twice refused Forfar kennels licence

However, the council’s civic licensing committee has twice refused to grant a licence, including in February.

It said it did not have confidence in the charity being able to meet the standard conditions following the latest critical report by an animal welfare inspector.

The charity’s accounts have now been lodged with the regulatory body.

In the reporting year to the end of December 2024, ABCR income was £153,940.

Total expenditure for the period was £153,930.

The figures represent an increase in income of £11,400 from the preceding 12 months.

Public support has risen almost eight-fold over the past five years. In 2020, gross income stood at £19,330.

The latest accounts contain no narrative around the charity’s activities or reference to the Happas situation.

The charity is operating rent-free under an arrangement with Happas owner Jeremy Barron.

It said it is currently “unable to take in any more dogs due to lack of space and funding.”

However, a charity’s finances are not taken into account in respect of complying with the standard conditions required to secure an animal welfare licence.

ABCR is yet to register with Scottish charities regulator OSCR.

Following last week’s licence refusal, it is likely ABCR will submit a further application.

The charity’s solicitor said the committee’s decision to reject his application for a three-month continuation “achieves nothing”.