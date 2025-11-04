Angus XL Bully sanctuary charity generated six-figure income last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully sanctuary charity generated six-figure income last year

Newly-published figures have revealed a rise in funds for All Bullie Charity Rescue which is pursuing a welfare licence for kennels near Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Happas Canine Centre near Forfar continues to house 25 bull-breed dogs without a licence. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Happas Canine Centre near Forfar continues to house 25 bull-breed dogs without a licence. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The charity battling to secure a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus has seen public donations rise to more than £150,000.

Newly-published Charity Commission data has revealed All Bullie Charity Rescue’s income hit almost £154,000 at the end of 2024.

It was a £10,000 rise in public donations for the English-based organisation behind the controversial plan for Happas Canine Centre, near Forfar.

Last week, Angus Council rejected an animal welfare licence submitted by ABCR for the kennels between Dundee and Forfar where 25 bull-breed dogs have been kept since 2024.

Angus XL Bully charity.
Charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw is based at the Angus kennels. Image: Supplied

Those include a number of XL Bullies.

Charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw moved from Glasgow to set up the sanctuary and is in sole charge of all the animals.

Five of the dogs at Happas are Ms Shaw’s own pets.

XL Bully charity twice refused Forfar kennels licence

However, the council’s civic licensing committee has twice refused to grant a licence, including in February.

It said it did not have confidence in the charity being able to meet the standard conditions following the latest critical report by an animal welfare inspector.

The charity’s accounts have now been lodged with the regulatory body.

In the reporting year to the end of December 2024, ABCR income was £153,940.

Total expenditure for the period was £153,930.

Angus XL Bully charity accounts
All Bullie Charity Rescue financial figures since 2020. Image: Charity Commission

The figures represent an increase in income of £11,400 from the preceding 12 months.

Public support has risen almost eight-fold over the past five years. In 2020, gross income stood at £19,330.

The latest accounts contain no narrative around the charity’s activities or reference to the Happas situation.

The charity is operating rent-free under an arrangement with Happas owner Jeremy Barron.

It said it is currently “unable to take in any more dogs due to lack of space and funding.”

However, a charity’s finances are not taken into account in respect of complying with the standard conditions required to secure an animal welfare licence.

ABCR is yet to register with Scottish charities regulator OSCR.

Following last week’s licence refusal, it is likely ABCR will submit a further application.

The charity’s solicitor said the committee’s decision to reject his application for a three-month continuation “achieves nothing”.

