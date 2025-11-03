Frantic Monifieth family’s missing Jack Russell may be in Tayport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Frantic Monifieth family’s missing Jack Russell may be in Tayport

Pip, who has been missing since Friday, may have been spotted in Tayport

By Lindsey Hamilton
Spencer Ogg with missing Carnoustie dog Pip.
Spencer Ogg with Pip. Image: Lynne Ogg.

A Monifieth family are desperate for news of their missing beloved Jack Russell dog.

Pip disappeared from the garden of her home on Friday night.

There has since been one possible sighting, in Tayport, leaving her family wondering how she got there – if it is her.

However, frantic owner Lynne Ogg says the only thing that matters now is getting 16-month-old Pip home.

Pip vanished from Monifieth ‘without trace’

Lynne says Pip vanished at around 9.45pm when she was taken out for just a few minutes for a late-night toilet stop.

She said: “Pip had only been out for around four minutes from our garden in Monifieth when she disappeared without trace.

“It was completely normal – she went out as she always does, and when we called her back in, she was just gone.

“There was no sound, no movement. It’s like she vanished.”

Graeme and Spencer Ogg with posters and maps in the search for Pip. Image: Lynne Ogg

Since that night, Lynne has worked closely with volunteers from Missing Pets Dundee and Angus to coordinate an extensive search effort.

Together, they have organised on-foot searches, silent night car patrols, door-to-door checks, poster placements, and flyer deliveries across the area.

Then on Sunday, Lynne received a call about a possible sighting near the east end of Newport Road in Tayport.

She said: “A woman reported stopping traffic to help a small black-and-white dog cross the road safely.

“After speaking directly with her, we and volunteers believe it was very likely to have been Pip.

“The lady who helped said she believes the dog would have come to her if an impatient driver hadn’t revved their engine loudly – the noise scared her into the overgrowth before anyone could reach her.”

Missing Jack Russell dog could be in Tayport

A specialist scent dog team later attended the area, and the search dog gave a positive response for Pip’s scent – the first confirmed trace since she went missing.

“It’s the first solid lead we’ve had,” said Lynne.

“We don’t know how Pip left her garden. We don’t know where she’s been since  October 24 and we don’t know how she’s travelled to Tayport.

“Right now, none of that matters – this is our only hope.”

Pip ‘vanished without trace’. Image: Lynne Ogg

Lynne says the Missing Pets team believe that no other Jack Russells have been reported missing in the area, further strengthening the belief that the Tayport dog was Pip.

Lynne is asking residents in Tayport, Newport and surrounding areas, particularly around Newport Road, to check gardens, sheds, and overgrown areas, and to review any CCTV or doorbell footage from Sunday evening onwards.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pip, or who has relevant footage, is asked to contact Lynne Ogg on 077647 50968.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who’s helping,” Lynne added. “This is the best lead we’ve had – and we won’t give up until Pip is home.”

More from News

Graffiti targeted at Stuart Waiton on the side of the High School of Dundee, near Abertay University. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Abertay University lecturer who hosted controversial 'rape' talk breaks silence after being targeted…
To go with story by Alex Watson. Stirling Council sustainable travel strategy draft published Picture shows; Stirling bus. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Stirling Council Date; Unknown
'Shocking' Stirling public transport must improve, say residents
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Rude gestures and a knuckleduster
Queensferry Crossing
Drivers warned of M90 and overnight Queensferry Crossing closures
The R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.
'Cash swiped in broad daylight' at R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews
Keanu Jordan
Chronic Dundee cannabis smoker jailed after second drug enterprise uncovered
Forfar Sheriff Court.
Social media warning as man, 44, arrested for 'threatening behaviour' in Carnoustie
Stuart McPherson
Engineer who falsified Dundee flight school records spared jail
Kate Carter-Larg spoke with Bella Ramsey as they visited St Andrews
St Andrews cafe owner 'really nervous' as Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey visits…
The Amazon Dunfermline depot.
Staff at Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline evacuated due to fire in building

Conversation