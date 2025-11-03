Frantic Monifieth family’s missing Jack Russell may be in Tayport

A Monifieth family are desperate for news of their missing beloved Jack Russell dog.

Pip disappeared from the garden of her home on Friday night.

There has since been one possible sighting, in Tayport, leaving her family wondering how she got there – if it is her.

However, frantic owner Lynne Ogg says the only thing that matters now is getting 16-month-old Pip home.

Pip vanished from Monifieth ‘without trace’

Lynne says Pip vanished at around 9.45pm when she was taken out for just a few minutes for a late-night toilet stop.

She said: “Pip had only been out for around four minutes from our garden in Monifieth when she disappeared without trace.

“It was completely normal – she went out as she always does, and when we called her back in, she was just gone.

“There was no sound, no movement. It’s like she vanished.”

Since that night, Lynne has worked closely with volunteers from Missing Pets Dundee and Angus to coordinate an extensive search effort.

Together, they have organised on-foot searches, silent night car patrols, door-to-door checks, poster placements, and flyer deliveries across the area.

Then on Sunday, Lynne received a call about a possible sighting near the east end of Newport Road in Tayport.

She said: “A woman reported stopping traffic to help a small black-and-white dog cross the road safely.

“After speaking directly with her, we and volunteers believe it was very likely to have been Pip.

“The lady who helped said she believes the dog would have come to her if an impatient driver hadn’t revved their engine loudly – the noise scared her into the overgrowth before anyone could reach her.”

Missing Jack Russell dog could be in Tayport

A specialist scent dog team later attended the area, and the search dog gave a positive response for Pip’s scent – the first confirmed trace since she went missing.

“It’s the first solid lead we’ve had,” said Lynne.

“We don’t know how Pip left her garden. We don’t know where she’s been since October 24 and we don’t know how she’s travelled to Tayport.

“Right now, none of that matters – this is our only hope.”

Lynne says the Missing Pets team believe that no other Jack Russells have been reported missing in the area, further strengthening the belief that the Tayport dog was Pip.

Lynne is asking residents in Tayport, Newport and surrounding areas, particularly around Newport Road, to check gardens, sheds, and overgrown areas, and to review any CCTV or doorbell footage from Sunday evening onwards.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pip, or who has relevant footage, is asked to contact Lynne Ogg on 077647 50968.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who’s helping,” Lynne added. “This is the best lead we’ve had – and we won’t give up until Pip is home.”