‘Cash swiped in broad daylight’ at R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews

Police have launched an investigation after cash was stolen from the R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Officers were called to the attraction on Bruce Embankment after the incident on Wednesday morning.

It’s understood that around £80 was taken sometime after 9am.

One source told The Courier: “From speaking to people, I understand the staff were a bit shaken up.

“These types of things never happen around here, so I think people were shocked that someone had come in broad daylight to swipe cash.”

A spokesperson for the R&A World Golf Museum said: “We reported the incident to the police. They responded quickly and are now dealing with the matter.”

Police Scotland confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman added: “Around 9.40am on Wednesday, October 29, officers received a report of a theft at a premises on Bruce Embankment, St Andrews.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The former British Golf Museum was rebranded as the R&A World Golf Museum in 2021.