News ‘Cash swiped in broad daylight’ at R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews Police were called to the attraction in Bruce Embankment after the incident last Wednesday. By James Simpson November 3 2025, 4:33pm November 3 2025, 4:33pm Share ‘Cash swiped in broad daylight’ at R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5364945/cash-stolen-ra-world-golf-museum-st-andrews/ Copy Link 0 comment The R&A World Golf Museum. Police have launched an investigation after cash was stolen from the R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews. Officers were called to the attraction on Bruce Embankment after the incident on Wednesday morning. It’s understood that around £80 was taken sometime after 9am. One source told The Courier: “From speaking to people, I understand the staff were a bit shaken up. “These types of things never happen around here, so I think people were shocked that someone had come in broad daylight to swipe cash.” A spokesperson for the R&A World Golf Museum said: “We reported the incident to the police. They responded quickly and are now dealing with the matter.” Police Scotland confirmed enquiries are ongoing. A spokeswoman added: “Around 9.40am on Wednesday, October 29, officers received a report of a theft at a premises on Bruce Embankment, St Andrews. “Inquiries are ongoing.” The former British Golf Museum was rebranded as the R&A World Golf Museum in 2021.
Conversation