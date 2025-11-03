‘Cash swiped in broad daylight’ at R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cash swiped in broad daylight’ at R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews

Police were called to the attraction in Bruce Embankment after the incident last Wednesday.

By James Simpson
The R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.
The R&A World Golf Museum.

Police have launched an investigation after cash was stolen from the R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Officers were called to the attraction on Bruce Embankment after the incident on Wednesday morning.

It’s understood that around £80 was taken sometime after 9am.

One source told The Courier: “From speaking to people, I understand the staff were a bit shaken up.

“These types of things never happen around here, so I think people were shocked that someone had come in broad daylight to swipe cash.”

A spokesperson for the R&A World Golf Museum said: “We reported the incident to the police. They responded quickly and are now dealing with the matter.”

Police Scotland confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman added: “Around 9.40am on Wednesday, October 29, officers received a report of a theft at a premises on Bruce Embankment, St Andrews.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The former British Golf Museum was rebranded as the R&A World Golf Museum in 2021.

Conversation