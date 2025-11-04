Montrose locals react as ‘amazing’ town centre bowling alley, shops, café and flats plans revealed

Ambitious transformation plans for one of Montrose’s largest empty town centre buildings have been hailed “amazing” by locals.

They could see the former M&Co shop turned into a ten-pin bowling alley, arcade, cafe, shops and 20 flats.

Community-led ProMo is behind the bid to give a new lease of life to the building on the corner of High Street and Hume Street.

It is the most exciting scheme yet for the community interest company which has already delivered a shot in the arm to the town centre.

And news of the M&Co proposal has generated a huge swell of local support.

Empty Montrose M&Co on the market

The store was one of 170 nationwide closed by the fashion retailer in 2023.

It’s been on the market with a price tag of £295,000.

ProMo secured Angus Council funding to take forward its feasibility study for the building.

Concept designs commissioned from town firm Crawford Architecture have gone down well with locals.

Those include the four-lane bowling alley, two retail units and 20 flats.

“It’s amazing what can be achieved with the right people behind these types of projects,” was among more than 100 comments on Pro Mo’s Facebook page which captured the enthusiasm for the announcement.

Local councillor Tommy Stewart said: “Absolutely fantastic news and the town is right behind you.”

The group said: “At this early concept stage, ProMo is now exploring funding opportunities with partners and grant bodies to bring this vision to life.

“The project aims to reactivate the south side of Hume Street.”

It aims to replace the “dead concrete façade with a vibrant, welcoming frontage”.

The plan aims to strengthen the link from Montrose train station to the High Street for visitors.

And the concept images are going on display on Tuesdays at ProMo HQ at 10 High Street.

They will also be on show on Saturday November 15 from 2pm to 7pm.

ProMo has already acquired several smaller vacant town centre units as part of its long-term transformation vision.

Its hopes for the 16,641 sq ft store will also be likely to generate interest in other Angus towns.

Forfar also has a sprawling empty former M&Co in a prime location but there have been no firm plans for its redevelopment.