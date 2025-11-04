Montrose locals react as ‘amazing’ town centre bowling alley, shops, café and flats plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose locals react as ‘amazing’ town centre bowling alley, shops, café and flats plans revealed

Community-led ProMo announced its ambitious scheme for the former M&Co store in Montrose town centre.

By Graham Brown
ProMo plans would see a major transformation of the former M&Co building in Montrose town centre. Image: Crawford Architecture
ProMo plans would see a major transformation of the former M&Co building in Montrose town centre. Image: Crawford Architecture

Ambitious transformation plans for one of Montrose’s largest empty town centre buildings have been hailed “amazing” by locals.

They could see the former M&Co shop turned into a ten-pin bowling alley, arcade, cafe, shops and 20 flats.

Community-led ProMo is behind the bid to give a new lease of life to the building on the corner of High Street and Hume Street.

Former M&Co store in Montrose.
Montrose M&Co was one of 170 stores nationwide which closed in 2023. Image: Google

It is the most exciting scheme yet for the community interest company which has already delivered a shot in the arm to the town centre.

And news of the M&Co proposal has generated a huge swell of local support.

Empty Montrose M&Co on the market

The store was one of 170 nationwide closed by the fashion retailer in 2023.

It’s been on the market with a price tag of £295,000.

ProMo secured Angus Council funding to take forward its feasibility study for the building.

Concept designs commissioned from town firm Crawford Architecture have gone down well with locals.

Those include the four-lane bowling alley, two retail units and 20 flats.

Montrose M&Co design plans
A design image of the High Street facade. Image: Crawford Architecture
Former Montrose M&Co store designs
The ambitious plans include a cafe, arcade and ten-pin bowling alley. Image: Crawford Architecture

“It’s amazing what can be achieved with the right people behind these types of projects,” was among more than 100 comments on Pro Mo’s Facebook page which captured the enthusiasm for the announcement.

Local councillor Tommy Stewart said: “Absolutely fantastic news and the town is right behind you.”

The group said: “At this early concept stage, ProMo is now exploring funding opportunities with partners and grant bodies to bring this vision to life.

“The project aims to reactivate the south side of Hume Street.”

It aims to replace the “dead concrete façade with a vibrant, welcoming frontage”.

Montrose M&Co design plans.
Looking up Hume Street. Image: Crawford Architecture
Montrose M&Co redevelopment plans.
Looking towards the Old Kirk. Image: Crawford Architecture

The plan aims to strengthen the link from Montrose train station to the High Street for visitors.

And the concept images are going on display on Tuesdays at ProMo HQ at 10 High Street.

They will also be on show on Saturday November 15 from 2pm to 7pm.

ProMo has already acquired several smaller vacant town centre units as part of its long-term transformation vision.

Its hopes for the 16,641 sq ft store will also be likely to generate interest in other Angus towns.

Forfar also has a sprawling empty former M&Co in a prime location but there have been no firm plans for its redevelopment.

Conversation