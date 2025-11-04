Perth’s oldest Indian restaurant family quash closure rumours and reveal move to new premises

The family behind one of Perth’s best-loved Indian restaurants have confirmed they are on the move to new premises.

The Manzil will be moving from its long-standing base on York Place to a new location on Crieff Road in the new year.

It’s the end of an era for owner Gulam Rasool.

His dad Bashir Ahmed opened The Manzil 30 years ago.

And Gulam, also 30, says that makes it Perth’s oldest surviving Indian restaurant.

He said he wanted to quash rumours that The Manzil is closing.

Instead, he insists the next move is the start of an exciting new chapter.

And he’s hoping his own sons might follow in the family footsteps in the future.

“This place has been a really big part of my life,” he told The Courier.

“My earliest memory is probably dicing mushrooms in the kitchen here.

“I’ve seen customers’ kids grow up and now they come here with their own children.

“Maybe mine will be dicing mushrooms one day.”

Famous diners and community support make Manzil restaurant a Perth ‘icon’

Gulam’s dad was born in Pakistan, and he opened The Manzil restaurant in 1995 with the aim of bringing the best in traditional, authentic family cuisine to the people of Perth.

He still works there as a chef sometimes.

And it’s a source of pride that the restaurant, opposite the AK Bell Library on York Place, is still family-run.

“This is the only Indian restaurant that’s still surviving from 1995,” said Gulam.

“The Manzil is an iconic name in Perth. And our customer loyalty is the reason we’re still here.

“We’ve fed people on Christmases and birthdays and special occasions. It’s been a big part of their lives too.”

The Manzil team have done their bit to repay that loyalty, feeding NHS staff and other emergency workers.

The restaurant has also provided free Christmas meals to homeless people and others who were on their own.

And famous faces who have tasted The Manzil’s hospitality include Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Gulam and the team are hoping to see as many regulars, and new faces, as they can before they close the doors on the York Place premises for the last time.

And they are offering special deals to diners during November to mark the 30th anniversary.

“The rumours aren’t true,” said Gulam.

“We’re still here, and we’re planning to go out with a bang.”