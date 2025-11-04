Perth’s oldest Indian restaurant family quash closure rumours and reveal move to new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s oldest Indian restaurant family quash closure rumours and reveal move to new premises

The Manzil restaurant will be moving from York Place, Perth, but not before it has celebrated its 30th anniversary in style.

By Morag Lindsay
Manzil restaurant exterior
The Manzil restaurant is moving from its current location on York Place, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The family behind one of Perth’s best-loved Indian restaurants have confirmed they are on the move to new premises.

The Manzil will be moving from its long-standing base on York Place to a new location on Crieff Road in the new year.

It’s the end of an era for owner Gulam Rasool.

Gulam Rasool with two small boys inside Manzil restaurant
Gulam Rasool, 30, hopes his sons Muhammed and Zaviyar might follow him into The Manzil restaurant in Perth one day too. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

His dad Bashir Ahmed opened The Manzil 30 years ago.

And Gulam, also 30, says that makes it Perth’s oldest surviving Indian restaurant.

He said he wanted to quash rumours that The Manzil is closing.

Instead, he insists the next move is the start of an exciting new chapter.

And he’s hoping his own sons might follow in the family footsteps in the future.

Manzil tandoori restaurant sign on wall of building
The Manzil tandoori restaurant has been a fixture of Perth’s York Place for years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This place has been a really big part of my life,” he told The Courier.

“My earliest memory is probably dicing mushrooms in the kitchen here.

“I’ve seen customers’ kids grow up and now they come here with their own children.

“Maybe mine will be dicing mushrooms one day.”

Famous diners and community support make Manzil restaurant a Perth ‘icon’

Gulam’s dad was born in Pakistan, and he opened The Manzil restaurant in 1995 with the aim of bringing the best in traditional, authentic family cuisine to the people of Perth.

Manzil restaurant interior
Inside The Manzil restaurant in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He still works there as a chef sometimes.

And it’s a source of pride that the restaurant, opposite the AK Bell Library on York Place, is still family-run.

Manzil restaurant exterior
The Manzil restaurant will remain in Perth, say bosses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This is the only Indian restaurant that’s still surviving from 1995,” said Gulam.

“The Manzil is an iconic name in Perth. And our customer loyalty is the reason we’re still here.

“We’ve fed people on Christmases and birthdays and special occasions. It’s been a big part of their lives too.”

Gulam Masool delivering food to paramedics beside ambulance
Gulam and the Manzil team have kept 999 crews fuelled up. Image: Supplied

The Manzil team have done their bit to repay that loyalty, feeding NHS staff and other emergency workers.

The restaurant has also provided free Christmas meals to homeless people and others who were on their own.

And famous faces who have tasted The Manzil’s hospitality include Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Tony Hadley singing on stage
Rewind festival favourite Tony Hadley is among the famous faces who have dined at The Manzil restaurant in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gulam and the team are hoping to see as many regulars, and new faces, as they can before they close the doors on the York Place premises for the last time.

And they are offering special deals to diners during November to mark the 30th anniversary.

“The rumours aren’t true,” said Gulam.

“We’re still here, and we’re planning to go out with a bang.”

Conversation