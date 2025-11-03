Motorists faced delays due to a crash on the A90 at Longforgan

Motorists faced delays after a crash on the A90 at Longforgan near Dundee.

Traffic Scotland reported that the incident happened on the northbound carriageway at around 6.40pm.

It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or the extent of the crash.

They said: “The A90 northbound at Longforgan is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

The road was reported to be clear and running as normal just after 8.30pm.

Many took to social media to report that huge queues had built up with traffic at a standstill for a time after the crash.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

