VIDEO: Photos as Christmas tree returns to Dundee’s City Square

The 40ft tree was transported from Stirlingshire to its traditional home in the city centre.

By Finn Nixon

A 40ft Christmas tree has arrived in Dundee’s City Square ahead of the festive season.

The tree made the short journey from Camperdown Park on the back of a lorry on Tuesday, arriving just after 7am.

The tree did not come from Norway as rumours have suggested in the past.

Instead, the Nordmann fir was felled in woodland west of Dunblane on Monday and was selected because it is robust.

The Christmas tree arrived on the back of a lorry. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The tree has returned to its traditional home in City Square for the first time in several years, having been moved to a spot outside Steeple Church since 2020.

The tree’s arrival comes ahead of a series of festive events in Dundee.

That will begin with the Christmas lights switch-on and Santa Dash on November 16.

A hydraulic crane was used to lift the tree into position. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

There will also be a Christmas in the Square offering from December 4-31, including stalls, rides and a bar.

The Dundee Hooley will also return to Meadowside on November 30, with entertainment and a torchlit procession.

Over the next week, decorations will be going up on the tree in City Square, which has returned to its traditional spot for the first time since 2020.

It will be decorated with lights and bespoke barrier signage.

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of City Growth and Infrastructure, said: “It’s fantastic to see the 40ft Christmas tree arriving in Dundee, it’s looking great.

“Excitement is building ahead of the switch-on event on November 16 and it’s set to be a highlight of the festive season and a boost for the city.

“The tree will be our shining centre piece.”

Conversation