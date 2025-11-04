Former Cupar laundry taped off after cannabis farm find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Cupar laundry taped off after cannabis farm find

Locals reported seeing a large police presence on Front Lebanon overnight.

By James Simpson
A cannabis farm has been found at premises on Lebanon Front, Cupar. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A cannabis farm has been found at premises on Lebanon Front, Cupar. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A former laundry business in Cupar has been cordoned off by police after a cannabis farm was found inside.

Locals reported seeing a large police presence on Front Lebanon overnight, with several units still at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Two areas have been taped off near several homes and another business unit.

One man told The Courier the area was “crawling with police,” while another said he saw “a number of officers coming from the rear of the building” as part of the investigation.

Police have also been seen at the rear of the building. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Tradespeople were also seen attending the site as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 50-year-old woman who lives nearby told The Courier she first noticed the police presence around 7pm on Monday.

She said: “There were three police cars and two vans that arrived at that time before more officers started appearing.

“It was a bit of a shock seeing what was going on, as it’s generally quiet around here.

“We’ve not had police come to our doors as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have taped off a building on Front Lebanon, Cupar. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Tradespeople were digging up an area at the business in connection with the incident in the early hours of this morning.

“There had been a lot of ongoing activity at the site recently before police arrived — we’ve seen parcels being dropped off and lots of rental vans going in and out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, police received a report of the discovery of a cannabis cultivation at a property in the Front Lebanon area of Cupar.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation