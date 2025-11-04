Former Cupar laundry taped off after cannabis farm find

A former laundry business in Cupar has been cordoned off by police after a cannabis farm was found inside.

Locals reported seeing a large police presence on Front Lebanon overnight, with several units still at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Two areas have been taped off near several homes and another business unit.

One man told The Courier the area was “crawling with police,” while another said he saw “a number of officers coming from the rear of the building” as part of the investigation.

Tradespeople were also seen attending the site as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 50-year-old woman who lives nearby told The Courier she first noticed the police presence around 7pm on Monday.

She said: “There were three police cars and two vans that arrived at that time before more officers started appearing.

“It was a bit of a shock seeing what was going on, as it’s generally quiet around here.

“We’ve not had police come to our doors as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Tradespeople were digging up an area at the business in connection with the incident in the early hours of this morning.

“There had been a lot of ongoing activity at the site recently before police arrived — we’ve seen parcels being dropped off and lots of rental vans going in and out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, police received a report of the discovery of a cannabis cultivation at a property in the Front Lebanon area of Cupar.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”