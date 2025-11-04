Dundee golf club boss offers reward after bikers cause ‘catastrophic’ damage

A Dundee golf club boss has warned that damage to the course caused by bikers could be “catastrophic”.

Ballumbie Castle Golf Course was targeted for the second time in two weeks on Monday as four youths on bikes tore up six greens.

It comes just days after bikers “wrecked” a green and a tee at the 18-hole course.

Manager Allan Bange says the latest damage has forced the club to introduce seven-hole winter greens, which “we don’t usually do”.

He fears that if the vandals continue to return, “there will not be a golf course left”.

Allan says he will offer a financial reward to anyone with information that leads to the police catching the culprits.

He told The Courier: “I don’t want to worry members, this damage is repairable, but I worry for what could happen if they keep coming back.

“They really went to town on them (the greens) last night.

“It was four youths on bikes, I don’t know what to do with this.

“If anyone has any information, I am even happy to put up a reward for anything that leads to an arrest.

“Somebody must know who they are and what they are doing.

“I have been in touch with our insurance, but they won’t keep paying out if it keeps happening.

“This is us now having to go to seven-hole winter greens, which we don’t usually do.

“It’s going to affect memberships and visitors coming up to play.

“If this keeps going, it is not going to end well for the golf course.

“All we are doing is trying to provide a place for the community to enjoy.

“We have got a great club here, but it is being torn apart.”

Pictures of the damage taken by one of The Courier’s photographers on Tuesday morning show deep bike tracks left in the grass.

Allan is concerned that the course could be continually targeted in the same way as Caird Park Golf Course was in recent years.

He believes the closure of the course there has left vandals in search of somewhere new.

The club manager previously told The Courier that the grass would be difficult to repair, especially during colder weather.

Allan added: “This is serious damage, this is catastrophic for the golf course, to be honest.

“I said I was worried last week, but now I am even more so.

“If they come back again, what is going to be the end of this?”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday, we were called to a report of damage to a golf course in the Old Quarry Road area of Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”