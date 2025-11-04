Dundee golf club boss offers reward after bikers cause ‘catastrophic’ damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee golf club boss offers reward after bikers cause ‘catastrophic’ damage

Ballumbie Castle Golf Course has been hit for the second time in two weeks as bikers tore up six greens on Monday night.

By Ellidh Aitken
Damage to green on firth hole of Ballumbie Castle Golf Course caused by bikers.
The green on the fifth hole has been badly damaged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee golf club boss has warned that damage to the course caused by bikers could be “catastrophic”.

Ballumbie Castle Golf Course was targeted for the second time in two weeks on Monday as four youths on bikes tore up six greens.

It comes just days after bikers “wrecked” a green and a tee at the 18-hole course.

The clubhouse at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Manager Allan Bange says the latest damage has forced the club to introduce seven-hole winter greens, which “we don’t usually do”.

He fears that if the vandals continue to return, “there will not be a golf course left”.

Dundee golf club manager says course is ‘being torn apart’ by vandals

Allan says he will offer a financial reward to anyone with information that leads to the police catching the culprits.

He told The Courier: “I don’t want to worry members, this damage is repairable, but I worry for what could happen if they keep coming back.

“They really went to town on them (the greens) last night.

“It was four youths on bikes, I don’t know what to do with this.

Damage to the green on the fifth hole at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.
Damage to the green on the fifth hole at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The putting area has been badly damaged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The bikes have left deep tracks in the grass. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A total of seven greens have now been damaged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“If anyone has any information, I am even happy to put up a reward for anything that leads to an arrest.

“Somebody must know who they are and what they are doing.

“I have been in touch with our insurance, but they won’t keep paying out if it keeps happening.

“This is us now having to go to seven-hole winter greens, which we don’t usually do.

“It’s going to affect memberships and visitors coming up to play.

“If this keeps going, it is not going to end well for the golf course.

“All we are doing is trying to provide a place for the community to enjoy.

“We have got a great club here, but it is being torn apart.”

Pictures of the damage taken by one of The Courier’s photographers on Tuesday morning show deep bike tracks left in the grass.

Club manager Allan says the vandalism could be ‘catastrophic’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Allan is concerned that the course could be continually targeted in the same way as Caird Park Golf Course was in recent years.

He believes the closure of the course there has left vandals in search of somewhere new.

The club manager previously told The Courier that the grass would be difficult to repair, especially during colder weather.

Allan added: “This is serious damage, this is catastrophic for the golf course, to be honest.

“I said I was worried last week, but now I am even more so.

“If they come back again, what is going to be the end of this?”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday, we were called to a report of damage to a golf course in the Old Quarry Road area of Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation