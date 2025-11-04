Female taxi driver hospitalised after ‘assault and robbery’ in Dundee

A female taxi driver is in hospital after being attacked by two male passengers.

Several police vehicles attended Forfar Road, near Caird Park, just after midnight on Tuesday.

Local residents reported seeing “a lot of blue flashing lights” near a bus stop close to Caird Park Stadium.

The Courier understands the driver had picked up the passengers in the city centre before the incident.

A source said the men asked her to pull over before attacking and robbing her.

The extent of her injuries is not yet known, but it is believed she suffered a broken arm among other injuries.

Police Scotland say they are following a “positive line of inquiry”.

A spokesman said: “Around 12am on Tuesday, November 4, we were called to a report of an assault and robbery of a woman within a car in the Forfar Road area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended, and the woman attended hospital for treatment.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”