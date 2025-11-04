Demolition of Glenrothes site once dubbed ‘Fife’s worst eyesore’ finally set to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition of Glenrothes site once dubbed ‘Fife’s worst eyesore’ finally set to start

Fencing has been put up around the old Co-op shop, the Albany Gate shopping precinct and the former Forum Hotel building.

By Neil Henderson
The former Co-op store in Glenrothes is finally to be demolished.
The former Co-op store in Glenrothes is finally to be demolished.

The demolition of the former Co-op building in Glenrothes – once dubbed “Fife’s worst eyesore” – is finally set to begin more than a decade after it was first discussed.

The decaying former department store, as well as the adjoining former Forum Hotel building and adjacent Albany Gate shopping precinct, will be knocked down.

Fencing has now been erected around the entire site, with a site compound for demolition crews set up at the rear of the former shop building.

It is understood that the Albany Gate units and private flats above will be the first to be demolished.

This will be followed by the former Forum Hotel, which is already an empty shell, having had an internal strip-out around 10 years ago.

It is hoped the work will be completed by the end of the year, with the main demolition of the Co-op store to commence in early January 2026.

Demolition specialists will tear down the former Glenrothes Co-op in the coming months.
Demolition specialists will tear down the former Glenrothes Co-op in the coming months.
Albany Gate shopping precinct will also be demolished.
Albany Gate shopping precinct will also be demolished.

Demolition of the former Co-op could take several months due to the amount of asbestos known to be within the building’s structure.

The bowling alley and neighbouring businesses on North Street are not included in the demolition and will remain open throughout.

Kingdom Shopping Centre trading will also be unaffected.

The Co-op building, opened in 1964, was once Glenrothes’s biggest retail store in the halcyon days of the former new town’s expansion.

Glenrothes site once dubbed ‘Fife’s worst eyesore’

However, the store closed for good in 2012 and has lain empty and in a deteriorating state ever since.

Campaigners, most notably members of the Glenrothes Futures Group – which in 2020 branded the building “Fife’s worst eyesore” – have repeatedly lobbied Fife Council to take action.

The previous Kingdom Centre owner, Mars, planned to tear down the Co-op building eight years ago, but later abandoned plans due to the £1 million cost.

Former Co-op and adjoining former Forum Hotel building.
The former Co-op and adjoining former Forum Hotel building.
The rear of Albany Gate shops which will be demolished.
The rear of Albany Gate shops, which will be demolished.

In July, The Courier revealed that the current owner, Focus Estate Fund, which purchased the shopping mall in 2024, had fresh plans to demolish the site.

Fife Council obtained funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund to go towards the cost of the demolition.

The local authority also confirmed that council-appointed specialists successfully removed the large-scale public art sculpture created by former town artist Malcolm Robertson, entitled Life Cycle, earlier this year

The carved terracotta artwork, which had been attached to the Co-op building’s Albany Gate frontage since 1982, is now in safe storage.

Conversation