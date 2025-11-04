Demolition of Glenrothes site once dubbed ‘Fife’s worst eyesore’ finally set to start

The demolition of the former Co-op building in Glenrothes – once dubbed “Fife’s worst eyesore” – is finally set to begin more than a decade after it was first discussed.

The decaying former department store, as well as the adjoining former Forum Hotel building and adjacent Albany Gate shopping precinct, will be knocked down.

Fencing has now been erected around the entire site, with a site compound for demolition crews set up at the rear of the former shop building.

It is understood that the Albany Gate units and private flats above will be the first to be demolished.

This will be followed by the former Forum Hotel, which is already an empty shell, having had an internal strip-out around 10 years ago.

It is hoped the work will be completed by the end of the year, with the main demolition of the Co-op store to commence in early January 2026.

Demolition of the former Co-op could take several months due to the amount of asbestos known to be within the building’s structure.

The bowling alley and neighbouring businesses on North Street are not included in the demolition and will remain open throughout.

Kingdom Shopping Centre trading will also be unaffected.

The Co-op building, opened in 1964, was once Glenrothes’s biggest retail store in the halcyon days of the former new town’s expansion.

Glenrothes site once dubbed ‘Fife’s worst eyesore’

However, the store closed for good in 2012 and has lain empty and in a deteriorating state ever since.

Campaigners, most notably members of the Glenrothes Futures Group – which in 2020 branded the building “Fife’s worst eyesore” – have repeatedly lobbied Fife Council to take action.

The previous Kingdom Centre owner, Mars, planned to tear down the Co-op building eight years ago, but later abandoned plans due to the £1 million cost.

In July, The Courier revealed that the current owner, Focus Estate Fund, which purchased the shopping mall in 2024, had fresh plans to demolish the site.

Fife Council obtained funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund to go towards the cost of the demolition.

The local authority also confirmed that council-appointed specialists successfully removed the large-scale public art sculpture created by former town artist Malcolm Robertson, entitled Life Cycle, earlier this year

The carved terracotta artwork, which had been attached to the Co-op building’s Albany Gate frontage since 1982, is now in safe storage.