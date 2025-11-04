Perth student in ‘lockdown’ amid $10k hunt for notorious Texas man accused of shooting policewoman and dog

A former Perth High School pupil is in “lockdown” at his American college as police hunt a dangerous criminal.

Jayden Donald, 18, was at his college in Jacksonville, Texas, yesterday when Bobby Michael Dennis shot a policewoman and her dog.

They are both still alive but police and authorities in Jacksonville have ordered a total lockdown while they hunt the culprit.

They are also offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his capture.

‘I know he’s safe – that’s the main thing’ says dad of teen student

In the meantime, Jayden’s dad, Craig Donald, is at home in Perth trying not to worry too much.

Speaking to The Courier, Craig said: “I know he’s safe, that’s the main thing.

“He was at his college yesterday when this all kicked off, and this guy shot the policewoman and her dog.

“They are both alive and the guy who did it apparently took off.

“Police are hunting him and while he is still at large they have pretty much put the whole area into lockdown, including Jayden’s college.”

Craig said that despite knowing his son is safe, he is still worried.

He said: “I have been in regular touch with Jayden and he assures me he is ok.

“He sleeps on campus in a four-bedded pod and he is fine.

“If I wasn’t so sure about this safety I’d be on the first flight over to Texas.”

Jayden’s more worried ‘he’ll miss classes’

He added: “Jayden’s more worried about missing classes than anything else.

“He got one A and four Bs at the end of his first year and he’s promised me he’s going to get five As this time – that seems to be his main concern.

“However, the guy who did the shooting still hasn’t been caught the last I heard, so I won’t really settle until I know that he has been.”

A post from Jayden’s college, Jacksonville College Jaguars, says that “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure no ongoing law enforcement activity is impeded, Jacksonville College will remain closed today.”

It adds: “The campus is closed and all on-campus residents should continue following quiet hours procedures. Please pray for a peaceful resolution to this situation.”

It previously said: “Due to an ongoing manhunt within the vicinity of our campus, Jacksonville College is closed until noon today.

“The campus is closed and all on-campus residents should follow quiet hours policy.”

It added it will follow the advice of law enforcement in evaluating when the college can re-open.

Former Perth High School pupils’ four-year scholarship in Texas

Jayden won a four-year football-based scholarship in the US and began his course in August 2024.

Left-back Jayden, who used to sell matchday programmes for St Johnstone, impressed a talent spotter from agency Five Star International Events in a trial game at McDiarmid Park in 2022.

The following month he signed an initial contract to cross the Atlantic after he passed his final exams.

Before he left for the US, Jayden captained Newburgh Juniors U15s to a 100% record – 24 wins out of 24 – on their way to winning the Dundee & District YFA W Mills league title.