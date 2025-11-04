Take a look at Stirling Cowane Centre’s refurb progress as theatre company sets soft opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look at Stirling Cowane Centre’s refurb progress as theatre company sets soft opening date

Curtain-up is just around the corner for Stirling's new community arts space.

By Alex Watson
The Cowane Centre's existing theatre space will soon be used for regular performances again. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre
The Cowane Centre's existing theatre space will soon be used for regular performances again. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

Dunblane performing arts organisation Rubber Chicken Theatre plans to reopen the Cowane Centre’s doors to the public next week.

Company director Pamela Mackie told The Courier that November 14 will be an open night, with visitors encouraged to stop by at any time between 4.30pm and 9.30pm.

She said: “People are absolutely welcome to drop in, have a wander, have some nibbles.

“The coffee machines should be in and up and running by then, hopefully. They’d better be.

“And then we’ll officially open at 7.30 that night.”

The Cowane’s new cafe will eventually be found in this room. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

There will be some live performances to mark the occasion.

But between now and then, there is still a lot of work to be done at the Cowane Centre.

Huge progress in just a few weeks

Rubber Chicken Theatre’s new Stirling city centre home was purchased by a group of parents, to be developed into a community performance, arts and creative space.

The Cowane Centre on Cowane Street was originally built as a school, but was latterly used by community groups for classes, workshops, talks and live shows.

Stirling Council moved out of the building in summer 2024 and put it up for sale in December.

Volunteers of all ages and with various skills have been dropping in to help with the refurb. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

After being empty for more than a year, the centre was in need of some TLC.

Rubber Chicken Theatre has had the keys for around a month and Pamela says the progress made in that time has been massive.

“I think nearly every wall has been sanded, the theatre has been turned back to black, colours picked, floors sanded,” she said.

There is plenty of space backstage for costume changes during shows. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

“All the very boring stuff, but necessary, like electrical checks, plumbing checks, legionella checks, all that kind of stuff is all done.”

Big community effort – but electricians wanted

The Dunblane resident, who has headed up Rubber Chicken Theatre for almost 20 years, has been helped by a “huge” team of volunteers, with well-attended DIY days making a big difference.

She told The Courier: “All of our teenagers are desperately keen to paint everything that stands still long enough.

Lots of the young Rubber Chicken Theatre performers have been keen to help with painting. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

“We’ve had lots of our parents who are handy come and do things, and we’ve had parents who are not handy but are willing to move things.

“We’ve had lots of our theatre colleagues donate bits and pieces to try and get the theatre back up and running.

“There’s been a real community effort to get it back to being open and functioning and loved.”

Some of the theatre has now been repainted black, and purple paint will soon be added. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

However, if a willing Stirling sparky is able to volunteer some time and expertise, Pamela would be thrilled to hear from them.

“If any of the local electricians want to come and give us a hand, that’s what we’re missing,” she said.

There is still work to be done before the November 14 open night. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

Ambitious plans for the future

According to Pamela, the Cowane Centre will eventually host regular Rubber Chicken Theatre performances, including Christmas pantomimes, as well as acting as a rehearsal space.

The theatre company’s free community costume library will also be housed there, and there will be an on-site cafe.

This former classroom space is in the process of being transformed. Image: Rubber Chicken Theatre

Some of the rooms in the large, two-storey building will be rented out to other creative ventures, but there will still be spaces for locals and community groups to use.

Rubber Chicken Theatre is currently fundraising via Crowdfunder to pay for the cost of refurbishing the Cowane Centre.

At the time of publication, the organisation was just £405 away from reaching its target of £13,000.

