Take a look at Stirling Cowane Centre’s refurb progress as theatre company sets soft opening date

Dunblane performing arts organisation Rubber Chicken Theatre plans to reopen the Cowane Centre’s doors to the public next week.

Company director Pamela Mackie told The Courier that November 14 will be an open night, with visitors encouraged to stop by at any time between 4.30pm and 9.30pm.

She said: “People are absolutely welcome to drop in, have a wander, have some nibbles.

“The coffee machines should be in and up and running by then, hopefully. They’d better be.

“And then we’ll officially open at 7.30 that night.”

There will be some live performances to mark the occasion.

But between now and then, there is still a lot of work to be done at the Cowane Centre.

Huge progress in just a few weeks

Rubber Chicken Theatre’s new Stirling city centre home was purchased by a group of parents, to be developed into a community performance, arts and creative space.

The Cowane Centre on Cowane Street was originally built as a school, but was latterly used by community groups for classes, workshops, talks and live shows.

Stirling Council moved out of the building in summer 2024 and put it up for sale in December.

After being empty for more than a year, the centre was in need of some TLC.

Rubber Chicken Theatre has had the keys for around a month and Pamela says the progress made in that time has been massive.

“I think nearly every wall has been sanded, the theatre has been turned back to black, colours picked, floors sanded,” she said.

“All the very boring stuff, but necessary, like electrical checks, plumbing checks, legionella checks, all that kind of stuff is all done.”

Big community effort – but electricians wanted

The Dunblane resident, who has headed up Rubber Chicken Theatre for almost 20 years, has been helped by a “huge” team of volunteers, with well-attended DIY days making a big difference.

She told The Courier: “All of our teenagers are desperately keen to paint everything that stands still long enough.

“We’ve had lots of our parents who are handy come and do things, and we’ve had parents who are not handy but are willing to move things.

“We’ve had lots of our theatre colleagues donate bits and pieces to try and get the theatre back up and running.

“There’s been a real community effort to get it back to being open and functioning and loved.”

However, if a willing Stirling sparky is able to volunteer some time and expertise, Pamela would be thrilled to hear from them.

“If any of the local electricians want to come and give us a hand, that’s what we’re missing,” she said.

Ambitious plans for the future

According to Pamela, the Cowane Centre will eventually host regular Rubber Chicken Theatre performances, including Christmas pantomimes, as well as acting as a rehearsal space.

The theatre company’s free community costume library will also be housed there, and there will be an on-site cafe.

Some of the rooms in the large, two-storey building will be rented out to other creative ventures, but there will still be spaces for locals and community groups to use.

Rubber Chicken Theatre is currently fundraising via Crowdfunder to pay for the cost of refurbishing the Cowane Centre.

At the time of publication, the organisation was just £405 away from reaching its target of £13,000.

