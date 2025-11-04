Blairgowrie’s new leisure centre closes again because there is no running water

Blairgowrie’s new leisure centre has been closed again due to water supply issues.

The Live Active Blairgowrie facility shut on Tuesday afternoon as there was no running water.

The highly anticipated £36 million centre was five years behind schedule and more than 100% over budget when it finally opened its doors on August 29.

A post by Live Active Blairgowrie on social media said the closure was a result of “teething issues”.

It is hoped the problems will be resolved “as quickly as possible”.

However, the statement does not say when the centre is expected to reopen.

Live Active Blairgowrie says water supply problem due to ‘teething issues’

It said: “We regret to inform you that there is no running water at Live Active Blairgowrie.

“As a result, the venue is temporarily closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

“We have reported the issue to Perth & Kinross Council, who will liaise with the building contractors to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“We understand this is frustrating and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

“Unfortunately, teething issues can occur with a new building, and we appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.

“We will keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The most recent closure is the second time the centre has had problems with the water supply.

The Beeches Road facility also closed on September 12 due to similar issues.

