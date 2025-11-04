Blairgowrie’s new leisure centre closes again because there is no running water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie’s new leisure centre closes again because there is no running water

Live Active Blairgowrie will be closed for the remainder of the day as the building has no running water.

By Ellidh Aitken
Live Active Blairgowrie .
Live Active Blairgowrie has been forced to shut for a second time due to water supply problems. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie’s new leisure centre has been closed again due to water supply issues.

The Live Active Blairgowrie facility shut on Tuesday afternoon as there was no running water.

The highly anticipated £36 million centre was five years behind schedule and more than 100% over budget when it finally opened its doors on August 29.

A post by Live Active Blairgowrie on social media said the closure was a result of “teething issues”.

It is hoped the problems will be resolved “as quickly as possible”.

However, the statement does not say when the centre is expected to reopen.

Live Active Blairgowrie says water supply problem due to ‘teething issues’

It said: “We regret to inform you that there is no running water at Live Active Blairgowrie.

“As a result, the venue is temporarily closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

“We have reported the issue to Perth & Kinross Council, who will liaise with the building contractors to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“We understand this is frustrating and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

“Unfortunately, teething issues can occur with a new building, and we appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.

“We will keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The most recent closure is the second time the centre has had problems with the water supply.

The Beeches Road facility also closed on September 12 due to similar issues.

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett recently spent a month trying out the new offering to find out if it was worth the wait.

