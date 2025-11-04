Lifeboat launched after flare spotted off Methil coast

Kinghorn lifeboat has been launched and a coastguard team has joined a search after a flare was spotted off Methil.

The lifeboat was launched just after 7pm and remains active while Kinghorn coastguard team is also involved in a search of the area.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Kinghorn lifeboat was launched after reports of a flare sighting off the coast at Methil.

“The boat remains out. Kinghorn coastguard team is also involved in the search.

“We have no more information at this stage and we are out investigating.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.