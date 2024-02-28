Dundee Matters: Cities Deal pledges still in the air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

Dundee Matters: Cities Deal pledges still in the air

By Stefan Morkis
Signatories of the Tay Cities Deal in Perth in November 2018 including Angus Council leader David Fairweather (back left)
Signatories of the Tay Cities Deal in Perth in November 2018 including Angus Council leader David Fairweather (back left)

The biggest failure of the Tay Cities Deal has been the management of expectations.

When the bid was lodged two years ago, it contained a massive wish-list of projects, plans and schemes that would, with the assistance of £800 million or so of government money, leverage total investment of an astounding £1.8 billion in Tayside.

But it became apparent earlier this year when it emerged government contributions would not top £400 million that the bid was more about throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks rather than a perfectly realised plan to deliver an economic miracle on the Tay.

But focusing on what’s not there rather than what is is dangerously negative. Just because you don’t get everything you included on your letter to Santa doesn’t necessarily mean you had a bad Christmas.

The sums the UK and Scottish Governments are willing to commit should not be sniffed at.

The proposals they are willing to back will, if they come to fruition, have a huge impact on Tayside’s economy, not just in terms of jobs but also in bolstering the area’s reputation.

The downside of the heads of terms agreement signed on Thursday is that despite the promises of cash, many of the projects are still no more than ideas jotted down on paper.

To obtain the moneys promised, those behind the various projects will have to show that their plans are not only feasible but financially viable.

Meanwhile, there are still questions over where and when some money is coming from and what it could actually be spent on.

The Scottish Government has committed £200 million to the Tay Cities Deal, £50 million more than their Westminster counterparts.

But that money wasn’t included in Thursday’s document and is to be allocated at a later time.

Meanwhile, there is a pledge to make up to £27 million available to support various tourism projects but not clarity on what they need to do if they are to pass muster and secure funding.

But while that all sounds negative, it must be remembered the Tay Cities Deal is, if not as big as originally touted, still a potential game-changer.

If it does, as promised, create 6,000 new jobs then that will have a massive impact on the economy, making Tayside a more prosperous and better place to stay.

We will all benefit from its success so we all have a stake in it.

The Tay Cities Deal is not the finsihed product yet but it is still a golden opportunity.

That means everyone involved in the Deal, from governments down, must strain every sinew to gain the maximum from what is on offer.

Not doing that would be real failure – and unforgivable.

 

 

 

 