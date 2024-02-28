Dundee Matters: Cities Deal pledges still in the air

The biggest failure of the Tay Cities Deal has been the management of expectations.

When the bid was lodged two years ago, it contained a massive wish-list of projects, plans and schemes that would, with the assistance of £800 million or so of government money, leverage total investment of an astounding £1.8 billion in Tayside.

But it became apparent earlier this year when it emerged government contributions would not top £400 million that the bid was more about throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks rather than a perfectly realised plan to deliver an economic miracle on the Tay.

But focusing on what’s not there rather than what is is dangerously negative. Just because you don’t get everything you included on your letter to Santa doesn’t necessarily mean you had a bad Christmas.

The sums the UK and Scottish Governments are willing to commit should not be sniffed at.

The proposals they are willing to back will, if they come to fruition, have a huge impact on Tayside’s economy, not just in terms of jobs but also in bolstering the area’s reputation.

The downside of the heads of terms agreement signed on Thursday is that despite the promises of cash, many of the projects are still no more than ideas jotted down on paper.

To obtain the moneys promised, those behind the various projects will have to show that their plans are not only feasible but financially viable.

Meanwhile, there are still questions over where and when some money is coming from and what it could actually be spent on.

The Scottish Government has committed £200 million to the Tay Cities Deal, £50 million more than their Westminster counterparts.

But that money wasn’t included in Thursday’s document and is to be allocated at a later time.

Meanwhile, there is a pledge to make up to £27 million available to support various tourism projects but not clarity on what they need to do if they are to pass muster and secure funding.

But while that all sounds negative, it must be remembered the Tay Cities Deal is, if not as big as originally touted, still a potential game-changer.

If it does, as promised, create 6,000 new jobs then that will have a massive impact on the economy, making Tayside a more prosperous and better place to stay.

We will all benefit from its success so we all have a stake in it.

The Tay Cities Deal is not the finsihed product yet but it is still a golden opportunity.

That means everyone involved in the Deal, from governments down, must strain every sinew to gain the maximum from what is on offer.

Not doing that would be real failure – and unforgivable.