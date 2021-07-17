Traffic chaos as sun worshippers head for Angus beach

Beach goers, heading for the seaside in the scorching sunshine caused traffic chaos at an Angus beach.

Hundreds of cars poured into the car park at Lunan Bay, at Inverkeilor just north of Arbroath on Saturday as temperatures soared to 26C.

The car park was full by 11am and approach roads were reported to be gridlocked with reports of cars abandoned everywhere.

Queued for miles

Traffic was queued for miles in either direction while there were also reports of dozens of cars attempting to reverse back down the single track road that leads to the car park there.

Many people who were keen to spend a day on the beach were forced to turn around instead when they couldn’t find anywhere to park.

Jillian McEwan, of Lunan Bay Communities Partnership said: “The Angus Council car park at Lunan Bay was full from 11:15am on Saturday.

Gridlock

“Motorists that could not get into the car park after this time have abandoned their cars on the C45 coastal approach road, which is now in gridlock on every approach road to Lunan Bay within 1-2 miles.”

Jillian added: “It highlights the real need to sustainable transport solutions at Lunan Bay, i.e park and ride facilities, coastal bus etc.

“This traffic chaos just ruins a lovely family day out at the beach.”

Transport solutions needed

She said: “Lunan Bay holds a special place in the hearts for many. Our community group have been pushing for these transport solutions but this requires a multiagency approach involving landowners, Angus Council and Police Scotland to ensure a safe, sustainable future for Lunan Bay and all that enjoy it.”

One person who tried to make it to the beach described the scenes there as a “disaster.”

She said: “Just a word of warning for anyone thinking about going to Lunan bay today… DON’T!

Absolute disaster

“Absolute disaster getting out and we came and left early. There are currently about 50 people trying to reverse back down a single track road because passing places have been parked in and it’s so busy, car park is also mobbed with people double parked and there’s literally no space to move.”

Another eyewitness said: “It was pretty mental. We went for a quick walk early and almost couldn’t get out of the car park. People have abandoned cars everywhere.”

The hot weather is expected to continue all weekend so there could be more problems tomorrow as people flock to the seaside.