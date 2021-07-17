Heatwave makes it a busy day for local volunteer RNLI crews

Saturday’s heatwave in Angus meant it was a busy day for local RNLI’s crews as everyone headed to the seaside.

As the mercury soared into the high 20s hundreds of people were tempted to head to the beach, resulting in call outs for Arbroath, Montrose and Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews.

Among those helped by local crews were the occupants of a dinghy at Lunan Bay and 20 people caught out by the incoming tide at Montrose beach.

Three shouts for Montrose RNLI

Busiest on the day were the Montrose crew with three call outs during the day to come to the aid of sunseekers who found themselves in difficulty.

Their services were called upon three times by HM Coastguard.

A spokesman for the crew said it was a busy time for crew members.

He said: “Montrose Lifeboat and ILB has had a busy afternoon, being tasked by UK Coastguard three times.”

Lunan Bay

He said call out one was to go to the assistance of people off the coast of Lunan Bay.

He said: “Both boats, inshore and all weather, were tasked to Lunan Bay to an inflatable with people on board drifting out to sea.

“A stand by boat, Magne Viking, responded to the mayday and launched their on board Fast Rescue Craft.

“Along with the lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter attended. The people and inflatable were brought to the shore shortly before the lifeboats arrived.”

St Cyrus Beach

He said that call out two was at St Cyrus beach.

“The lifeboats were returning into Montrose Harbour after the Lunan Bay incident when they were retasked by UK Coastguard to St Cyrus beach.

“This time to a dinghy drifting out to sea. The people self rescued prior to the lifeboat arrival and the boats were stood down.”

Both lifeboats hadn’t long returned to the lifeboat station when they were called out on a third shout.

The spokesman said: “As the boats were being refuelled and washed UK Coastguard tasked both boats Montrose Beach.

20 people cut off by tide

“Approximately 20 people were reported to have been cut off as the tide was coming in. The ILB crew assisted people return to the beach from their cut off position.”