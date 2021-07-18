Carriages at the castle make for stunning spectacle in Glamis sunshine

Historic Glamis Castle was at its summer best for the weekend return of a major equestrian event to the Angus landmark.

Carriages at the castle brought more than 20 teams to the county for the first Attelage de Tradition since the coronavirus outbreak.

The sun-kissed weekend allowed participants from across the UK the perfect platform to show off their immaculately turned out animals and decades-old carriages in Saturday’s opening presentation competition.

Following an evening black tie dinner in the castle, horses and drivers were up bright and early for a full day of Sunday competition to test their handling skills.

The morning comprised a routier phase through the Strathmore estate, before the teams tackled the challenge of a tight cones course in front of the Earl of Strathmore’s family seat.

It represented a successful return to Glamis for an even first staged there in 2016.

The teams which caught the eye of castle tourists included a rare ‘unicorn’ combination – three black Friesian horses in a one-and-two formation.

Carriages used in the competition are built more than 70 years ago.

The sport was a favourite of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who helped popularise it after taking up carriage driving in the 1970s when he retired from the polo field.