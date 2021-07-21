Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Forfar neighbours share cash windfall after People’s Postcode Lottery win

By Bryan Copland
July 21 2021, 9.19am Updated: July 21 2021, 12.00pm
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson with a cheque for £30,000.
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson with a cheque for £30,000.

Three neighbours on a Forfar street have shared a £90,000 prize after winning in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode – DD8 3LU, which covers the North Loch Road area – was pulled out the draw this week.

It means the winners – who have chosen to remain anonymous – each take home £30,000.

‘The sun is shining on Forfar’

Danyl Johnson, ambassador for the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The sun is definitely shining on Forfar especially for the three lucky locals netting £30k.

“A big congratulations to each of the winners. I hope they all enjoy celebrating their win and have fun spending the cash.”

Throughout July a postcode is being picked each day – with players receiving £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

At least a third of ticket sales in the competition go to charities, with more than £750 million raised for good causes so far.

Arbroath mum-to-be wins £1 million on last-minute EuroMillions ticket

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]