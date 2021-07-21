Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nine months and 120,000 pieces of Lego: One man’s labour of love to recreate ship at Montrose port

By Katy Scott
July 21 2021, 1.50pm Updated: July 21 2021, 2.07pm
magne viking lego model replica

A seven-foot-long scale Lego model of the Magne Viking ship has gone on display at Montrose port.

The replica of the Norwegian-registered offshore vessel has been created entirely from the plastic bricks.

Port employee and Lego enthusiast Jim McDonough spent hundred of hours creating the masterpiece on a replica scale of 1:37.

The Arbroath man has already had his version of the Royal Yacht Britannia immortalised at Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh.

Montrose Port Authority commissioned the recreation of the ship after it was featured in the film Tenet from Batman director Christopher Nolan.

magne viking lego model ship
The real Magne Viking vessel.

Jim’s creation began as a lockdown project last year and involves about 120,000 bricks.

No glue was used during the construction, so everything can be removed and replaced when required.

The model is complete with realistic features, like retractable anchor chains and lighting on the deck and bridge.

Having spent nine months on Jim’s kitchen table, the model has now been sealed in a bespoke glass cabinet in the reception area of the Montrose Port’s South Quay offices.

‘Realistic’ Lego model

Captain Tom Hutchison, CEO and harbour master, is impressed with the build.

He said: “We have been blown away by the detail that Jim has managed to include in the model and how realistic it is.

“There are a lot of mechanised features which can be controlled remotely from a tablet, so we can use it for educational purposes to teach school pupils about how a vessel like the Magne Viking operates.

“We hope to be able to welcome school groups into the port again as soon as restrictions allow.”

The Magne Viking is a regular visitor to Montrose Port, meaning Jim was able to go onboard the vessel when Covid-19 restrictions allowed.

Previously, the only guide he had were technical drawings.

magne viking lego model replica
Captain of the Magne Viking, Markus Abrahamsson, and Jim McDonough, who built the model replica.

Markus Abrahamsson, captain of the Magne Viking, said: “When I first saw the model in person, I was amazed at how big it was.

“The details are absolutely fantastic, it is beyond me how one guy can sit and build that from Lego.

“When I was shown how everything works, such as winches, I was even more impressed.

“I think that it really has to be seen several times to appreciate all the details.”

