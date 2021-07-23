Mitchell aims to fight from the front in British GT Spa weekend

British GT champion Sandy Mitchell heads to Belgium’s iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend firmly back in the mix to retain his crown.

The Forfar 21-year-old, partnered by team-mate Adam Balon in the No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport, is currently third in the title fight, just 15 points off the lead.

And Mitchell, who set the fastest lap in the last British GT round at Donington, hopes to take advantage of his 190mph machine being free of any success time penalties at home of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Lamborghini factory driver said: “Last time out we had to serve an extra 20 seconds in our mandatory pitstop because we took maximum points at the previous race at Silverstone.

“For this weekend’s two-hour race at Spa, we’re penalty-free after we fought back to finish fifth at Donington.

“But the two cars in front of us in the title fight do have time penalties, so that should help us.”

Spa has been a happy hunting ground for the British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars scheme ace.

“I love Spa,” Mitchell continued. “I’ve been fortunate to win my class in the Spa 24 Hours race a couple of times.

“The circuit is a brilliant test of driving, it suits the Lamborghini perfectly, and it’s set in the most spectacular scenery.

“But this weekend’s race is a sprint, compared to the 24 hours race.

“The whole Barwell team has shown throughout this season that we have the package to fight at the front of the field. That’s exactly what we plan to do again this weekend.”