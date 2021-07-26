Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Angus & The Mearns

Angus memorial golf day delivers another boost for Maggie’s

By Graham Brown
July 26 2021, 12.16pm Updated: July 26 2021, 1.50pm
Memorial competition winner Donald Ford (centre) with Carnoustie Dalhousie members John Mitchell, Lindsay Hood, Norman Howie and Frank Swan.
A 15th annual golfing celebration of a popular young Carnoustie man has taken the charity total raised since his tragic passing beyond £42,000.

Ross Cargill died in 2007, a year after the 25-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Since then, pals have staged the ROSSCO event at Arbroath Golf Club to raise funds for the Maggie’s Centre at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

Chartered accountant Ross was a keen golfer and played off a handicap of ten.

Close friends Blair Young and Colin Watson organised the first event and since then it has become an annual fixture on the summer calendar of dozens of friends and relatives of Ross.

Although the golfers are Carnoustie-based, the inaugural competition was held at Arbroath due to The Open being staged at the Angus championship course.

It has remained has remained there ever since and is fought out on the Friday of the Open Championship.

Maggie’s

The latest gathering was another fitting celebration, with support from friends and relatives taking the overall total donated to Maggie’s to more than £42,875.

Maggie’s was chosen to receive the golf day funds as a thank you for the support and comfort Ross received following his cancer diagnosis.

A memorial bench was also placed at Carnoustie Golf Club several years ago.

Ross Cargill’s father, Neill, at the Carnoustie bench placed in his son’s memory.

“As usual, the day was a huge success,” said Lorraine Young, who helps administer the event.

“The weather was stunning, the attendance was once again excellent and the first-class meal after everyone had tried manfully to defeat this much-admired links course perfectly rounded off a fittingly memorable day of sport, friendship and ‘blethers’ in the clubhouse. Ross would have loved it.

“The amount of effort and energy applied to the staging of this brilliant event by an amazing, hard-working group of relatives and friends is staggering.”

This year, ex-Hearts and Scotland footballer Donald Ford squeezed out a decent round and won the individual trophy on his third appearance in the competition.

His performance also added to a foursome total that lifted the team trophy.

“In all respects, the competition, the weather and the camaraderie all contributed to a perfect tribute to a lovely young man,” added Lorraine.

