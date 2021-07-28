Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Woman, 56, killed in crash between car and tractor on Angus road

By Neil Henderson
July 28 2021, 6.46pm Updated: July 29 2021, 9.42am
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.
A woman has been killed after a crash between a car and a tractor on a rural Angus road.

The collision, involving a green John Deere tractor and a silver VW Polo, happened on the B9128 at the crossroads with the B9127 Whigstreet to Carmyllie road, near Lochlair.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.10am on Wednesday but the passenger in the car, a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead.

The 69-year-old female driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 42-year-old male tractor driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out an investigation.

Tractor had spraying trailer attached

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, specifically the Polo on the B9128 and the tractor on the B9127, or who witnessed the crash, to come forward and speak with officers.

“The tractor had attached a spraying trailer and we’d ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location this morning to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0716 of July 28.

