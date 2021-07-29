Angus Cycle Hub left £15,000 out of pocket after thieves nick trailer and custom bike track

An Arbroath social enterprise has been left more than £15,000 out of pocket after thieves stole its trailer and custom bike track.

The equipment, belonging to Angus Cycle Hub, was taken from a yard at Gravesend.

It happened some time between 5pm Wednesday and 9am on Thursday, after two locks were cut.

Group’s plans ‘scuppered’

While the trailer itself will cost around £3,500 to replace, the custom bike track within could set the group back a lot more.

Director Scott Francis said: “If we were to replace the wooden bike track it would probably cost us around £12,000.

“For that length of wooden track that’s the kind of price we’re looking at.

“Obviously it would be ideal to get it back, the track is custom and we use it for so many events.

“It’s been all over the place with us, away up to Fort William and everything.

“We do a heck of a lot with it and obviously we’re absolutely gutted that it’s gone.

“Any community outreach that we wanted to do with that is scuppered now.

“It really was a massive asset for us to have.

“The trailer as well, just looking around, it’s going to cost about £3,500 to get that replaced.”

The organisation, which is not for profit, was founded in 2014.

‘We do a lot of community outreach’

Since then it has been devoted to promoting both cycling and recycling in an effort to promote healthy living and sustainability.

Scott added: “We’re a social enterprise so we do a lot of community outreach.

“For example last year we went out with Angus Council and provided kids with packed lunches and gave them a shot on the track or the fun bikes.

“Without our track all of those kind of events we might want to do with it are gone.

“It is quite a distinctive trailer so hopefully it gets found.

“It seems like whoever’s taken it has broken into our yard and cut through the locks that connect it to another trailer then taken it off.

People ‘hanging around’ near yard

“We did see a couple of characters hanging around the other day, but I don’t know if that’s connected at all.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from an address in Gravesend, Arbroath.

“Inquiries are continuing.”