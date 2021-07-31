Angus community bulletin board

The week’s regular collection of community news from around Angus.

Second clasp for Army Cadet stalwart George

Angus and Dundee Army Cadet Force stalwart George Smith has received a prestigious accolade from the organisation’s top figure as the area battalion returned to training for the first time since the pandemic.

Cadets at Barry Buddon were visited by Major General David Eastman, the General Officer Commanding, based in Aldershot.

The four-day Angus training event saw the GOC present Lieutenant Colonel Smith with the 2nd clasp to his Cadet Force Medal in recognition of the Coupar Angus man’s dedicated service.

Lieutenant Colonel George Smith joined the Army Cadets as a boy in 1974, reaching the rank of Cadet Colour Sergeant before becoming an adult instructor in 1978.

He then joined the Territorial Army in 1980 in 117 Field Support Squadron, Royal Engineers and transferred to 219 Battery Royal Artillery (V) in 1988, then to 212 Battery Royal Artillery (V) in 1992 attaining the rank of Sergeant.

In 1996, George re-joined the Army Cadets as an adult volunteer and held a variety of positions.

His continued progression up the cadet ladder saw him promoted to Major, before becoming battalion training officer and then Deputy Commandant of Angus and Battalion and promotion to Lieutenant Colonel.

He holds the TA Efficiency Medal, Cadet Force Medal and Clasp and both the Queen’s Silver and Gold Jubilee Medals as well as the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate.

Soup-er Stracathro Estates support for Brechin food scheme

Stracathro Estates has provided a valuable donation to boost the work of the successful Brechin Soup Initiative.

The joint venture between the town’s St Andrew’s Church and Brechin Community Football Trust has been producing fresh soup on a weekly basis for six months.

Its aim is to provide a nutritious meal to those in the local community who might benefit from it.

Angus farming firm Stirfresh at Upper Dysart, near Montrose provide a variety of vegetables which are made into soup by a team of volunteers. Baked potatoes are also distributed.

Hugh Campbell Adamson of Stracathro Estates handed over the donation which will be used by the group to purchase a new freezer.

Forfar summer shop window competition

Forfar Action Network won the support of 110 town businesses for their two-week summer Spot the Mistake shop window competition.

Dream Hair sponsored the competition and the main prizewinners were Xander Donald (£50), Kaycey and Macauley Webster (£30) and Poppy Gibson (£20).

Marie Ramminger and Nadine Torrie of Dream Hair on Castle Street presented the prizes.

A Spot the Chocolate Penny competition is being organised for December to deliver some festive fun.

Ambassador Jack driving rugby forward in Carnoustie

Carnoustie HSFP Rugby Club’s Jack Forster has been named as one of 10 winners in the inaugural Royal Bank RugbyForce 2021 Young Ambassador programme.

The initiative is part of a drive to recognise grassroots heroes in clubs across Scotland in a bid to get more young people into club boardrooms and improve diversity and representation in the sport.

Jack’s Young Ambassador programme will see him develop short and long-term development plans for the future sustainability of the club.

The 30-year-old is aiming to raise the profile of rugby in the local area, connecting with potential future players and making the game feel more accessible to local residents.

He will receive funding through the scheme as well as training and behind the scenes experiences with Scotland international squads in the coming months.

Monifieth art trail

Monifieth has a new art trail guiding people to the hidden gems of the burgh.

The idea by Monifieth Youth Steering Group (MYSG), Angus Council’s communities team and staff at Monifieth High School saw P5-P7 pupils from local primary schools researching and designing a world continent theme before artist Suzanne Scott created the art boards.

They take walkers and cyclists past features including the Seven Arches and Blue Seaway Park.

Artist Suzanne said: “I can’t believe we managed to create an art trail involving hundreds of children and young people during a pandemic.

“The drawings they produced from their research were brilliant and gave me the material I needed to develop the designs.

“Their creativity, imagination and determination has been inspiring.”

Pupils from Auchterhouse, Birkhill, Grange, Liff, Mattocks, Murroes and Seaview primaries were involved in the project.

Foodbank boost

Angus foodbank has taken delivery of 30 cases of items thanks to a £1,000 donation by a local holiday park owner.

The support has come from Cresswell Welch, owner of Crown Parks which is currently developing Arbroath’s Seaton Estate.

Foodbank boss Norman Brown said: “This will be used to help people in crisis throughout Angus.

“It is much appreciated and will enable us to keep our supplies topped up.

“At the moment Angus Foodbank feeds 85 people every week and we give out two tonnes of food every month.”

Mr Welch said: “I have a real interest in the local area and its people, so it is a pleasure to give something back to the community by donating to Angus Foodbank.

“I am happy our donation will go to those most in need”.

The foodbank, which is part of the Trussell Trust, has three sites in Angus.

The donation was received at the Angus Foodbank in Forfar by Alison Steadman, one of the charity co-ordinators.

