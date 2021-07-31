Bunch of mixed emotions as Forfar florist Margaret steps into retirement

For almost 30 years, her artistic talent and eye for the best blooms have delighted generations of mums, brides and lucky Angus Valentines.

And now Forfar flower shop owner Margaret McGugan is preparing to accept her own retirement bouquet amidst a bunch of mixed emotions.

The passion which blossomed as a teenager saw Margaret realise the dream of opening her own flower shop more than 25 years ago.

Margaret said: “It’s been a privilege and joy to serve the community of Angus since 1994, but I’m intending to close the doors at Flowers Galore for the final time in mid-August.”

Her love of floristry began at the age of just 16 in her brother’s Flower Centre shop based in Arbroath’s Fisheracre.

Floristry school

Margaret then got the opportunity to go to Glasgow and attend the famous Margaret Brogan floristry school to widen her knowledge and learn her craft.

She returned to work at Charlie Irvine’s nurseryman and seedsman business in Forfar, becoming the company’s first female employee when she started there in 1969.

Marriage and raising five boys took priority in her life and while she indulged her passion at local craft fairs over the years, Margaret still wanted to do more.

She got the chance in the early 90s to take a course to develop her skills further and explore modern techniques.

In 1994, she finally fulfilled the ambition to open her own shop when Flowers Galore became a fixture on Forfar’s East High Street.

The gala opening was a family affair which included her actor brother Stuart, whose famous credits include the role of Scots gunner ‘Atlas’ Mackintosh in the BBC sitcom, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum and Bomba MacAteer in Tutti Frutti alongside Robbie Coltrane.

Privilege

Over the 27 years since, Margaret has provided flowers for countless Angus brides, anniversaries and other happy events.

Many have thanked Margaret on social media for the difference she made to their big occasion.

She also remarked on the privilege of bringing colour and comfort to bereaved families with funeral flowers over the decades.

Margaret said: “I have loved travelling to the Netherlands, meeting growers and distributors from the world’s largest flower markets and understanding the huge amounts of effort that go into bringing quality flowers to the shop.

“It’s also been a challenge at times, making deliveries in the snow, locating remote delivery addresses, and bringing in friends and family to help with huge amounts of orders on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“But it’s all worth it for the messages of thanks and smiles.”

The pavement outside Flowers Galore is renowned for its bright array.

Margaret said: “I will really miss brightening up the street with our colourful displays of plants and flowers outside the shop.

“I will also miss working alongside my lovely staff.

“I would like to thank them and previous members of staff over the years for their hard work.”

She said the shop unit will be for sale or possibly rent.