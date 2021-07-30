Police probe after man, 46, seriously assaulted in Kirriemuir

Police in Tayside are probing the serious assault of a 46-year-old male by three men in Kirriemuir on Friday.

The incident happened around 1.50am at a property on Croft Terrace.

Detectives say three men smashed windows at the property before subsequently assaulting a 46-year-old man.

Emergency services including ambulance were also called to the scene.

The man was later taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of a serious head injury.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Martin, of Dundee CID, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“If anyone has any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0270 of 30 July.