Queen’s cousin freed after serving half his sentence for sex attack at Angus castle

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 5 2021, 4.19pm Updated: August 6 2021, 8.50am
Simon Bowes-Lyon.
A cousin of the Queen who sexually assaulted a woman at Angus’ Glamis Castle has been freed from prison after serving half his sentence.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the Earl of Strathmore and the Queen’s cousin twice removed, drunkenly groped the woman and pushed her on to a bed.

The 34-year-old had forced his way into her room at the 16,500-acre estate where he lives before launching the 20-minute attack.

