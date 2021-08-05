News / Angus & The Mearns Queen’s cousin freed after serving half his sentence for sex attack at Angus castle By Lindsey Hamilton August 5 2021, 4.19pm Updated: August 6 2021, 8.50am Simon Bowes-Lyon. A cousin of the Queen who sexually assaulted a woman at Angus’ Glamis Castle has been freed from prison after serving half his sentence. Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the Earl of Strathmore and the Queen’s cousin twice removed, drunkenly groped the woman and pushed her on to a bed. The 34-year-old had forced his way into her room at the 16,500-acre estate where he lives before launching the 20-minute attack. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]