News / Angus & The Mearns Tesco store in Monifieth reopens after customers turned away during temporary closure By Lindsey Hamilton August 6 2021, 1.38pm Updated: August 6 2021, 8.10pm Tesco Monifieth has been closed, apparently due to flooding. The Tesco supermarket in Monifieth has reopened to shoppers after being temporarily closed on Friday morning. Barriers were placed across the entrance of the car park and signs were put up informing customers of the closure. Staff were also turning people away. The supermarket has yet to confirm the reason for the temporary closure, and it is unclear if it is weather-related, after