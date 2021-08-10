Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Angus river rescue of stranded teenagers could have ended in tragedy, police warn

By Alasdair Clark
August 10 2021, 3.54pm Updated: August 10 2021, 4.56pm
Angus rescue teens
The two teens were rescued from below the bridge

Police have issued a warning after two teenagers had to be rescued when they became trapped on rocks at the River North Esk in Angus.

Local officers said that while those two youngsters escaped with minor injuries, the incident could have been much worse.

They warned the section of the river where the girls became trapped, under Gannochy Bridge, Angus, has fast flowing rapids.

Local policing sergeant, Gary Johnston, said: “Luckily those involved suffered only minor injuries, however there was potential to have been much worse.”

Angus river rescue could have ended in disaster for teens

Firefighters from the specialist rope rescue unit attended the scene to assist with rescue alongside other emergency teams.

The two teenagers had been stranded around 20m below the footpath next to the river.

Rescue workers could be seen standing on the bridge overlooking the water, with the road closed for three hours as a result of the operation.

Open water swimming and paddling can be very inviting but it is extremely dangerous

Sergeant Gary Johnston added: “This particular stretch of the River North Esk, whilst providing scenic views and an enjoyable walk, has fast flowing rapids.

“Open water swimming and paddling can be very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

“The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“Members of the public are reminded to take all potential risks in to account when considering entering a body of water or waterway.

“The message I want to send to everyone is clear, it is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]