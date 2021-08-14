Angus community bulletin board

The week’s regular collection of community news from around Angus.

Legion riders on centenary road-trip

Carnoustie was a port of call on a round-Scotland tour for the Riders’ branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

The group has visited all 142 Legion Scotland branches as part of the organisation’s centenary year.

Led by Chris Gray and Riders’ branch vice-president Willie Howe, they met Carnoustie RBLS branch chairman and national vice-chairman Davie Paton at the town’s war memorial.

A flower bed celebrating the RBLS 100 anniversary has been laid at the award-winning Dundee Road cenotaph.

The riders completed their branch tour with stops in Forfar and Montrose during the week.

Conservation Trust call to young artists

Young Angus artists are being urged to get creative by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

In a first for the area youngsters are being asked to create a piece of art illustrating a game or wildlife species from the British Isles in its natural habitat.

Any medium is accepted, and creativity is encouraged.

The Baldoukie Trust and Angus Glens Moorland Group are supporting the competition.

Prizes include an estate visit for the winning secondary artist and their class arranged by the Angus Glens Moorland Group.

The winning primary artist and their class will enjoy a farm visit organised by the Angus Countryside Initiative/Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

A prizegiving event is planned for December.

Iona Laing of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, said: “After the last 18 months we are excited to urge the use of colour and creativity back into young lives.

“The competitions help to engage our young with the valuable conservation work in which the GWCT is involved, and to enjoy the countryside, inspiring long-term interest and protection of game, wildlife and their habitats.”

Monikie Country Park photography competition

A photography competition celebrating 40 years of Monikie Country Park has been launched by Angus Alive.

The popular attraction opened to the public on August 27 1981, two years after being taken out of commission as the main reservoir serving Dundee and the surrounding area.

It delivered nearly three million gallons of clean water per day for over 100 years.

The park was officially opened by Dr Jean Balfour CBE, who appointments included chairman of the Countryside Commission of Scotland.

In the intervening 40 years, it has become a favourite family destination for days out, watersports, team building and outdoor concerts.

It has also held significant importance to local people over the past 17 months having been a sanctuary for many looking to enjoy outdoor space during the pandemic.

The photographic competition will see two dozen images selected for inclusion in a 2022 park calendar.

The competition is open to all photographs taken at Monikie Country Park over the last 40 years.

Entries can be submitted until Friday September 3 at www.angusalive.scot

