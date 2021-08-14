Delays expected on A90 as roadworks carried out on Dundee to Aberdeen route

Motorists should expect delays from next Sunday when roadworks begin on the A90 near Tealing.

A section of the southbound carriageway will receive surfacing improvements, between the junctions for South Tarbrax and Kirriemuir, in Angus.

Work is set to begin on Sunday August 22 from 7.30pm and is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday August 28.

Traffic management will be in place throughout the project for the safety of motorists and workers.

Lanes closed on both sides of A90

From Sunday August 22 at 7.30pm to Monday August 23 at 6.30am, a lane will be closed both northbound and southbound to allow teams to safely set up a contraflow system.

From 6.30am on Monday August 23 to 6.30am on Saturday August 28, a contraflow system will be in place, with all motorists diverted onto the northbound A90, with one lane of traffic flowing in each direction.

Traffic accessing the northbound carriageway from junctions on the southbound stretch will be diverted to Emmock Roundabout and back up the A90.

Vehicles accessing the southbound carriageway from junctions on the northbound stretch will be diverted to the Gateside offslip, and back down the A90.

Diversions in place and delays

Additionally, traffic wishing to exit the Petterden Junction will be diverted via Todhills.

BEAR Scotland, carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, said the work will “create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists”.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East representative, said: “This essential road maintenance project will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a 24-hour contraflow system which will help keep the traffic constantly moving.

Journeys should be planned ahead

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods, BEAR Scotland said.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting the Traffic Scotland website, the organisation’s twitter page at @trafficscotland or via its new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.