Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / Angus & The Mearns

Police probe launched after car destroyed in fire at Balkello Community Woodland

By Alasdair Clark
August 18 2021, 11.33am Updated: August 18 2021, 1.28pm

Police are investigating after a car was destroyed in a fire at an Angus woodland on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene within the car park at Balkello Community Woodland – just off Tealing Road – at around 9pm.

A picture taken at the time showed a fire engine at the scene with police also in attendance.

A photo taken at the time showing the car on fire.

One witness claimed the car, a silver Hyundai, had “crashed” in the car park before going on fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a car on fire within a car park in the Balkello area around 9pm on Tuesday August 17.

The burnt-out inside of the car.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The car’s burnt-out shell remained at the scene on Wednesday morning after the blaze was extinguished by fire crews.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9pm on Tuesday, August 17 to reports of a car on fire at Balkello Community Woodland car park, Auchterhouse.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one vehicle.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

