Women’s Open golf: No plastic water bottles for sale at Carnoustie in bid to cut waste

Fans heading to the Women’s Open golf at Carnoustie this week will not be able to buy water in plastic bottles.

The items have been scrapped for this year’s tournament in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.

Instead, spectators, officials and players will be able to top up their own bottles at the course – or buy a refillable one.

It follows efforts to remove 123,000 single-use plastic bottles from the men’s Open at Royal Portrush two years ago.

This year’s event – which gets under way on Thursday – is expected to generate a £6 million pound boost to the local economy.

Up to 8,000 fans will be at the event over the four days of play.

Impact on the environment

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, says it is “important” that the tournament helps to “minimise the impact” left on the environment in Angus.

He said: “The Carnoustie Links, its coastal backdrop and natural conditions will feature prominently in how the AIG Women’s Open unfolds.

“It is important that we continue to nurture this environment and minimise the footprint the championship leaves – the Water Initiative is one tool in achieving this goal.”