Women’s Open: Tourism experts predict long-term boost for Angus economy

The AIG Women’s Open begins tomorrow, with tourism experts predicting a business boom as millions of viewers tune in across the globe.

Around 8,000 fans will attend the AIG championship in Carnoustie on each of the four days, with millions more tuning in across the globe.

German golfer Sophia Popov will defend her title during the popular sporting event.

The event is expected to contribute £6 million to the local economy, with hotels booked out across the region.

However VisitScotland predicts long-term benefits for the Carnoustie community hosting this event on the world stage.

A spokesperson for VisitScotland said: “The event has two-fold benefits – the impact during the week, and the long term tourism.

“It’ll bring in lots of fans as well as global TV coverage.

“By promoting the area to respective visitors, we’ll hopefully see this major event inspire future visits.”

‘Golf tourists spend more’

They added: “Women’s golf has grown significantly across the world, in areas like Thailand and Japan.”

“Unfortunately because of Covid, we’re not seeing the same number of international visitors.

“However, the impact of the golfers and the attention they attract can’t be overstated.

“The average golf tourist spends about four and a half times more than a regular tourist.”

Golf interest grows

Angus Council reported a “boom” in club membership during the pandemic at courses across the east of Scotland.

“When major events come into specific regions, we see a big lift for local suppliers,” added the spokesperson.

“Especially given last 16 months, this could bring a post-Covid boost to the local community.”

A re-admissions policy will be in place during the tournament to allow spectators the opportunity to visit local cafes, shops and restaurants.

The council has worked with partners to ensure this tournament can be held safely.

Mark Salmond, Angus Council’s communities convenor, said: “Hosting a major championship is fantastic news for Carnoustie and the county of Angus.

“Golf tourism is very important to us, contributing £20 million annually and supporting 900 jobs in Angus.

“The economic impact of hosting the AIG Women’s Open will provide a further economic boost.

“This figure underlines the significance of golfing to our local economy, such as local businesses and trade, hotels, restaurants, cafes, local shops, and visitor attractions.”