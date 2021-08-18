Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
News / Angus & The Mearns

Women’s Open: Tourism experts predict long-term boost for Angus economy

By Katy Scott
August 18 2021, 6.18pm Updated: August 18 2021, 6.18pm
women's open
Lexi Thompson plays her second shot to the 18th in Wednesday's practice.

Tourism experts are predicting a long-lasting business boost for Angus when the Women’s Open tees off on Thursday.

The AIG Women’s Open begins tomorrow, with tourism experts predicting a business boom as millions of viewers tune in across the globe.

Around 8,000 fans will attend the AIG championship in Carnoustie on each of the four days, with millions more tuning in across the globe.

German golfer Sophia Popov will defend her title during the popular sporting event.

Tourism experts are now predicting a huge boost for Angus businesses as lockdown restrictions have eased in time to welcome golf fans.

women's open
Stewards prepare for the championship which will be seen by millions across the globe.

The event is expected to contribute £6 million to the local economy, with hotels booked out across the region.

However VisitScotland predicts long-term benefits for the Carnoustie community hosting this event on the world stage.

A spokesperson for VisitScotland said: “The event has two-fold benefits – the impact during the week, and the long term tourism.

“It’ll bring in lots of fans as well as global TV coverage.

“By promoting the area to respective visitors, we’ll hopefully see this major event inspire future visits.”

‘Golf tourists spend more’

They added: “Women’s golf has grown significantly across the world, in areas like Thailand and Japan.”

“Unfortunately because of Covid, we’re not seeing the same number of international visitors.

“However, the impact of the golfers and the attention they attract can’t be overstated.

“The average golf tourist spends about four and a half times more than a regular tourist.”

Golf interest grows

Angus Council reported a “boom” in club membership during the pandemic at courses across the east of Scotland.

“When major events come into specific regions, we see a big lift for local suppliers,” added the spokesperson.

“Especially given last 16 months, this could bring a post-Covid boost to the local community.”

A re-admissions policy will be in place during the tournament to allow spectators the opportunity to visit local cafes, shops and restaurants.

women's open
Stewards prepare for tomorrow’s event.

The council has worked with partners to ensure this tournament can be held safely.

Mark Salmond, Angus Council’s communities convenor, said: “Hosting a major championship is fantastic news for Carnoustie and the county of Angus.

“Golf tourism is very important to us, contributing £20 million annually and supporting 900 jobs in Angus.

“The economic impact of hosting the AIG Women’s Open will provide a further economic boost.

“This figure underlines the significance of golfing to our local economy, such as local businesses and trade, hotels, restaurants, cafes, local shops, and visitor attractions.”

