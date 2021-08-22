Angus community bulletin: Arbroath RNLI, Forfar art and Bookbug’s back

Your weekly round-up of community news from around Angus.

Ron’s four decades of RNLI dedication

Former Royal Marine and Arbroath lifeboat mechanic Ron Churchill has been presented with the prestigious long-service medal to mark his 40-year association with the town RNLI.

Fellow crew at the Angus station watched lifeboat operations manager Alex Smith make the handover in the Covid-delayed ceremony.

Despite retiring from the mechanic’s role, he continues to help out as the deputy launch authority and trainer assessor.

In 2012, Ron marked his 60th birthday with the accolade of becoming Scotland’s oldest serving lifeboat crew member. Before retiring, he was also the longest active serving boat crew member in the UK.

During his service, Ron was actively involved in saving more than 20 lives and took part in countless rescue operations.

He joined the crew on May 2 1981 and became emergency mechanic for the all-weather lifeboat in September 1995.

Ron served in 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery.

Forfar Community Art

Community art workshops have been launched in Forfar in a bid to turn the whole town into an art gallery.

Forfar Action Network is running the short programme as part of its Gala Art project.

Businesses have already backed the idea by offering their town centre shop windows as display space for a host of local artists.

The art workshops this weekend and next are for all ages and the emphasis is firmly on fun.

FAN chairman Stuart Pirie said: “These workshops offer an excellent opportunity for people to connect with each other through involvement in a shared activity.

“They are part of a broader rebuilding process post-Covid and we think that it would be great for families to get involved and spend time creating their own unique art works.”

Dundee-based artist and designer Louise Kirby is leading workshops on Sunday August 22 and Monday August 23.

On Saturday August 28, photographer David Scott will share some of the secrets to capturing successful images in the scenic setting of Forfar Loch country park.

He will give tips to participants to on taking photos using mobile phones and tablets.

Sunday August 29 will see artist and designer Lauren Herd show people how to weave their own wall hangings using natural materials such as paper, wool and fabric.

Booking can be made by emailing warrenderc@angus.gov.uk

Bookbug back

Bookbug sessions are returning to Angus libraries for the first time since March 2020.

The free events for up to five-year-olds lets them enjoy songs, rhymes and a story with a parent or carer.

The initiative is led by the Scottish Book Trust.

Angus sessions will resume at Forfar and Montrose libraries from Wednesday September 1 and Arbroath library from Monday September 6.

Bookbug will return to other Angus libraries after the October holidays. The 30-minute classes will be run at 11.15am weekly.

New mum, Lynne Haxton said, “Reading is really important to us as a family.

“As parents we enjoy reading daily and Eilidh’s big sister, Daisy has always enjoyed bedtime stories.”

Sylvia Main of Angus Alive said: “An important element of in-person Bookbug sessions is that sense of community and bringing people together.

“It’s a session we know has been very much missed by parents everywhere. It can be a lifeline for some new mums and dads when they have their little ones to get out the house, socialise and meet fellow parents and carers.”

Bookbug sessions should be booked on the Angus Alive website or the Culture Club section on the Angus Alive app.

Victoria’s Forfar Open Studio

Forfar-based artist Victoria Wylie is opening her studio to visitors over the weekend of August 27 to 29.

She will be joined by Fife-based artist and fellow nature lover, Jenna Martin Leitch, AKA Bluebelle Bombshell.

Victoria said: “Jenna and I have a shared love of nature and the great outdoors and we are looking forward to sharing the stories behind our inspiration, the processes and techniques we use to make our work, and to answer any questions visitors might want to ask.

“Due to the pandemic I have not been able to host any events, so I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors to my studio again.

“Last summer I painted a mural at Colin M Smith in Forfar and everyone I spoke to in the community was so encouraging and positive about my work, so I wanted to give people the chance to visit my work space again.”

Victoria has hosted a number of open studio events over the years and can often be found running creative workshops for school and community groups in Angus.

She regularly exhibits across Scotland and was one of the artists featured in the Scotland-wide Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

The Open Studio will run from Friday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm at 23 Arbroath Road, Forfar.

Arbroath Rotary welcomes Gill

Arbroath Rotary Club’s newest member has rolled up her sleeves in the group’s effort to brighten up the town.

Gill Millman was inducted in the weekly Zoom meeting which the club is continuing to use for get togethers.

But a few days’ later she was able to meet up in person with fellow Rotarians to weed and tidy the flowerbeds at Arbroath Abbey and Brechin Road.

Gill was attracted to becoming a Rotarian when she was volunteering at Hospitalfield House along with other club members.

Community service activities and charitable giving on local, national and international projects was something she decided she would like to become involved with.

Get in touch

Have you something you would like to see featured in the Angus community bulletin?

Please email items to gbrown@dctmedia.co.uk