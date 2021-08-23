Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
40mph Kingennie buffer zones to slow down speeding Angus drivers

By Graham Brown
August 23 2021, 7.45pm
40mph buffer zones are to be applied at Kingennie.
40mph buffer zones are to be applied at Kingennie. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Buffer zones are being put at each end of the Angus hamlet of Kingennie in a clampdown on drivers blasting past the houses there.

Despite a 30 miles per hour limit being in place for more than a decade, a recent survey has revealed drivers are routinely ignoring the signs on the B961.

It showed more than 300 vehicles a day are hitting as much as 50mph, with at least one doing double the speed limit on average.

The busy commuter route is now to come in for extra speed limit treatment.

Angus communities committee councillors agreed the move.

Roads boss Walter Scott said: “A recording device was placed to pick up the speed of traffic in the centre of the village.

“The device recorded speeds approximately 320 metres within the 30mph speed limit.

“The survey returned results, over a 7-day period, of an average recorded speed of 33.7mph.

But the speed at or below which 85% of vehicles were travelling was 40.9mph.

He added: “There were approximately 2,060 vehicles detected per day over the recording period.

“Over the 7-day period, the recording device detected an average of 321 vehicles travelling at a speed between 40 and 50mph.”

Mr Scott said the data also revealed 28 vehicles travelling at between 50 and 60mph.

One was travelling at or above 60mph each day.

There have been no recorded injury accidents there in the past three years.

The new move will see 40mph zones applied at each end of the village.

Councillor’s welcome

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Craig Fotheringham is hopeful the buffer zones will do their job.

He said: “I’m delighted to see this coming forward.

“I was contacted by several residents on that road during the last council and the 30 limit was implemented.

“I’m now delighted to see they are going to put in the 40 buffer zones.

“Although there haven’t been any serious accidents, hopefully it will make a difference to the residents living on that road.”

