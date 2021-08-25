Angus carer pushed resident to floor and said another ‘should just die’

A carer who worked at a home in Angus has been struck off after a tribunal heard she subjected one resident to violence and said another should “just die”.

The Scottish Social Services Council found Jacqueline Taylor, who worked at an unidentified care home in Arbroath, had subjected residents to violence.

A hearing by the regulator was told Taylor had pushed a resident, identified as “AA”, to the floor before telling colleagues to “just leave him there”.

It was said Taylor had put her hands on AA’s back and pushed him, shouting “just get him out of here”.

Carer pulled resident’s fingers and pushed him to floor

Evidence put before the regulator said AA had pulled Taylor’s hair before the act of aggression by the carer at the Angus care home.

AA was said to have fell to the floor, hitting his left side against a partition

door in the process.

In a separate incident between October 16 2020 and December 4 2020, Taylor was reported to have told colleagues another resident “should just die”.

Disgraced carer removed for register

Apart from the allegation she told colleagues to leave AA on the floor, Taylor denied all the accusations against her.

But the tribunal, held in August, found the allegations were proven and moved to strike Taylor from the register of support workers in care homes.

They said Taylor used physical violence, pulling a resident’s fingers back and “deliberately pushing the resident forward”, before shouting “get him out of

here” and then forcefully pushing the resident forward, causing him to fall.

While the resident was on the floor you said to colleagues to just leave him there

A report added: “While the resident was on the floor you said to colleagues to just leave him there which demonstrated a lack of empathy.

“The resident was entitled to place his trust in you to care for him and act in his best interests. Your actions abused this trust and harmed the resident.”

In relation to the second allegation, the tribunal said Taylor’s words could have caused BB emotional harm.

“There remains a risk of the behaviour being repeated which raises public protection concerns.”

Taylor showed ‘no remorse or insight’

The report added: “If your behaviour were to be repeated, service users could be placed at risk of emotional and physical harm.”

Whilst Taylor engaged with the process, the report said she had shown no remorse, regret or insight into her behaviour.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as

it is both necessary and justified in the public interest,” the report said in terms of its decision on a sanction.

Jacqueline Taylor could not be contacted for comment.