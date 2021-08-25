Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strength of Edzell feeling wins full Angus Council debate on Inglis Court

By Graham Brown
August 25 2021, 5.06pm Updated: August 25 2021, 5.08pm
Inglis Court in Edzell. ....Pic Paul Reid Remaining residents of Inglis Court in Edzell say they have been left in the dark over the plans for the programme to replace the sheltered housing scheme with 20 new homes. In October 2018 the tenants were promised a "bespoke service" to find them alternative homes in advance of the housing being demolished, but are now facing a second Christmas without having been offered suitable accommodation. Council say their plans remain on track with demolition due to start next year.
Edzell’s voice will now get a full hearing in the continuing controversy around the future of the village’s Inglis Court housing complex.

The 1970s sheltered flats are empty and earmarked for demolition.

They are lined up for replacement with 21 affordable new homes in a £3.5 million Angus Council scheme.

But a 750-signature petition convinced Angus scrutiny committee councillors the strength of feeling deserves a debate involving all of the authority’s 28 elected members.

Inglis Court.

It could take place at the next full Angus Council meeting on September 9.

The scrutiny and audit group also told officials to suspend any other decisions relating to the once thriving complex until the discussion takes place.

Community leaders say the move is the best they could have hoped for in their fight to save the flats and see them returned to sheltered accommodation.

Inveresk Community Council warned councillors the community would be “seriously hacked off” if the huge volume of signatures on the petition was ignored.

Village protest

An open-air public meeting was held at Inglis Court earlier this summer. Pic: Paul Reid.

They were gathered locally in less than a fortnight following an open-air protect meeting at Inglis Court in July.

It now remains to be seen if the local views will force a complete u-turn on the Scottish Government-supported affordable housing plan.

That was agreed as far back as 2018 and given council planning approval earlier this summer.

Critics claim knocking down perfectly good houses is a waste of public money.

Those in favour say the multi-million pound scheme will deliver much-needed homes in a community with a bulging social housing waiting list.

Angus scrutiny convener Alex King moved the full council referral at the scrutiny committee’s meeting this week.

Options

It was one of five options presented by officials, including noting the petition but taking no action.

Local resident Sarah Turner was allowed to speak at the virtual meeting, but warned by the chairman not to stray into the detail of why Inglis Court should be re-opened in its original role.

She said: “It’s a bit frustrating because it seems no-one is interested in that – the human side.

“Everyone is so angry, so upset and very, very cross with Angus Council about how this actual procedure has happened.

“I wish someone would listen, rather than drowning us in policies and politics.”

There had been anger at a previous meeting when a ruling by the Angus Provost prevented a full discussion of the issue.

Scrutiny convener Mr King said: “I think you’ll find when I put this option to the vote that we are listening.

“If we send it to full council he (the Provost) cannot refuse to hear it.

“What we’re trying to do is in the best interests of Edzell.”

Debate welcomed

Local councillors welcomed the referral.

Former authority leader and Brechin/Edzell Independent Bob Myles said: “A deputation to full council would be more appropriate and will get a hearing at that point.”

Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton said: “Debate at a full council meeting was the best we could hope for, so I’m glad that was the outcome.

“So, thus far, the petition has had the effect we hoped.

“We can only keep our fingers crossed that they debate it honestly.”

