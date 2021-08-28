Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Bin there, done that: Arbroath 7-year-old Declan is a wheelie big hit with his neighbours

By Graham Brown
August 28 2021, 8.10am

A kind-hearted Angus youngster has taken a weight off the minds and the arms of neighbours after becoming his community’s self-appointed bin boy.

No longer do folk living beside Declan Ritchie Crosbie have to wrestle with the weekly question of which colour bin is due to be collected the next day.

Because despite being only seven, the Arbroath lad has spent the pandemic making sure the right one is ready for the refuse men when they come up the road.

Declan was given a toy bin lorry to accompany his Little Sunshine community award. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

What started as a weekly task at home has now seen young Declan extend his patch to houses in a number of local streets – and won him a community award.

Declan lives in the town’s Lamb Terrace with his grandad, Andy Crosbie and older brothers Kyle, 11, and Kaiden, 8.

Dedicated

Andy was previously a bin collector and said his grandson has become completely dedicated to his volunteer role.

He said: “Declan started taking my bin out and then made sure it was his job, he wouldn’t let me do it at all.

“That was probably about two years’ ago and he then just started taking a few neighbours’ bins out.

“Since then he’s gone a little bit further afield and probably does eight streets around where we live.”

Community award

Angus Council’s collection rota features four different coloured bins – grey for recyclables, purple general waste, the green garden waste bin and brown food caddy.

But the Inverbrothock primary pupil never needs his memory jogged over which colour kerbside collection is due each week.

Andy added: “He’s got it all mapped out by himself.

Declan with his Morrison’s Little Sunshine certificate. Pic credit Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“Some of the bins can be quite heavy and I tell him just to leave them, but he manages no bother despite his size.

“He really enjoys doing it.

“People have started giving him a sweetie or a small tip, but he’s not doing it for that, it’s because he wants to.

“There were two neighbours who thought that each other was taking out their bin, but then they discovered it was Declan.”

Declan said: “I like doing it. I don’t have a favourite colour bin, I like them all.”

The youngster’s community spiritedness has been recognised after customers at Morrison’s supermarket in Arbroath voted for him to receive a Little Sunshine award.

Lyne Souter and daughter Lily Souter, 10, with Declan Crosbie and his grandad, Andy Crosbie. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Young town litter-picker Lily Souter also won another Sunshine award for her continuing community conservation efforts.

Arbroath store community champion Lyne Souter presented Declan with his certificate and the perfect award gift of a toy bin lorry.

