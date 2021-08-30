Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

‘Incident’ at Monifieth High School reported to police

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 30 2021, 7.28pm Updated: August 30 2021, 8.17pm
monifieth high school
Monifieth High School.

A report has been made to police after an incident at an Angus school on Monday morning.

Staff at Monifieth High School said they have involved police after an incident and they are “following guidelines”.

It is thought a BB gun was involved but Angus Council declined to comment on the nature of the incident, saying it is an “ongoing police matter”.

It has been confirmed that no -one was “threatened or harmed”.

Police did not attend

Despite the council reporting the matter to police, a spokesperson said officers were not called to the Monifieth school.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We are aware of an incident at Monifieth High School on Monday morning.”

School is following guidelines

He added: “We can confirm the school is following guidelines which includes involving the police.

“We can’t comment as this is an ongoing police matter but  we can confirm no children or staff were threatened and no-one was harmed.”

Covid: Fiveways Day Centre for elderly closes after positive cases

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier