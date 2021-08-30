‘Incident’ at Monifieth High School reported to police

A report has been made to police after an incident at an Angus school on Monday morning.

Staff at Monifieth High School said they have involved police after an incident and they are “following guidelines”.

It is thought a BB gun was involved but Angus Council declined to comment on the nature of the incident, saying it is an “ongoing police matter”.

It has been confirmed that no -one was “threatened or harmed”.

Police did not attend

Despite the council reporting the matter to police, a spokesperson said officers were not called to the Monifieth school.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We are aware of an incident at Monifieth High School on Monday morning.”

School is following guidelines

He added: “We can confirm the school is following guidelines which includes involving the police.

“We can’t comment as this is an ongoing police matter but we can confirm no children or staff were threatened and no-one was harmed.”