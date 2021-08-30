Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 67, dies during remote Angus glen wedding

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 30 2021, 7.52pm Updated: August 30 2021, 7.53pm
Rottal Steading.

A woman has died at a wedding in an Angus glen.

The 67-year-old was a guest at a wedding at Rottal Steading in Glen Clova at the weekend.

Police confirmed the death, saying the woman became unwell at around 9pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but she died soon after they arrived.

The woman has not been named by police.

Emergency response

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received report of a 67-year-old woman having taken unwell at a premises in the Rottal area around 9pm on Saturday August 28 2021.

“Emergency services attended and the woman died a short time later.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Glen Clova.

Rottal Steading is a popular wedding venue in the heart of Glen Clova.

Its secluded location outside the Cairngorms National Park is 12 miles from the nearest town, Kirriemuir.

