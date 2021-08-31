Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
News / Angus & The Mearns

Police confirm pupil had BB gun at Monifieth High School

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 31 2021, 4.11pm Updated: August 31 2021, 4.12pm
Monifieth High School.
Monifieth High School.

Police have confirmed a pupil took a BB gun to a school in Angus.

A report was made of an “incident” at Monifieth High School on Monday morning but Angus Council did not confirm a weapon was involved.

Initially police said they were not called to the Panmurefield Road school but have now confirmed officers did attend.

No injuries or threats

No one was injured and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended a school in Angus on Monday, August 30, 2021 following reports a pupil had possession of a BB gun.

“No-one was harmed and there were no risk or threat to anyone.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

School is following guidelines

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We are aware of an incident at Monifieth High School on Monday morning.

“We can confirm the school is following guidelines which includes involving the police.

“We can’t comment as this is an ongoing police matter but  we can confirm no children or staff were threatened and no-one was harmed.”

