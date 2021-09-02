Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies after collapsing at Carnoustie Links golf course

By Matteo Bell
September 2 2021, 10.28am
Carnoustie Links
A man has died after collapsing at Carnoustie Links golf course.

Police were called to the scene just after 7pm on Wednesday after reports that the man had fallen ill.

The death is being treated as a medical matter.

The man’s identity and the cause of the death have not yet been confirmed.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called around 7.10pm to Links Parade, Carnoustie following reports a man had taken ill.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Carnoustie Links confirmed it had dealt with a medical matter at the course.

A spokesman said: “We responded to a first aid incident on the course last night and undertook first aid until the ambulance arrived.”

