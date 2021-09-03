Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Man, 39, charged over alleged robbery at Forfar shop

By Matteo Bell
September 3 2021, 11.01am
The alleged robbery happened on Taranty Road.
The alleged robbery happened on Taranty Road.

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in Forfar.

The 39-year-old is set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday over the incident.

It is alleged that a store on Taranty Road was targeted on Wednesday evening.

Man expected to appear in court

A police spokesman said: “Police in Forfar can confirm that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in the Taranty Road area.

“The alleged incident took place around 7.30pm on Wednesday, and there were no injuries as a result.

“The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier