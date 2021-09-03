News / Angus & The Mearns Man, 39, charged over alleged robbery at Forfar shop By Matteo Bell September 3 2021, 11.01am The alleged robbery happened on Taranty Road. A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in Forfar. The 39-year-old is set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday over the incident. It is alleged that a store on Taranty Road was targeted on Wednesday evening. Man expected to appear in court A police spokesman said: “Police in Forfar can confirm that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a shop in the Taranty Road area. “The alleged incident took place around 7.30pm on Wednesday, and there were no injuries as a result. “The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Three men charged with thefts of two dogs in Glen Prosen Three more charged over racist singing amid Rangers investigation ‘You’re too sexy for your age’ — Fife court hears of sick text to young teenager from 50-year-old man Thursday court round-up — Birthday bash and bottle smash