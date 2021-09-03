Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Angus man’s car written off by thug wielding ‘baseball bat’

By James Simpson
September 3 2021, 12.52pm Updated: September 3 2021, 12.56pm

An Angus car owner has been forced to write off his vehicle after a yob repeatedly smashed it with a bat during a frenzied attack.

Video footage captured the moment a hooded figure shattered the windows of Dale Smith’s Vauxhall Corsa B outside his home in Bogindollo.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Landscaper Dale, 31, says it is the second time the car has been targeted this week after a hammer was also used to damage it.

He said: “The annoying thing is I can’t think of any reason why someone has decided to do this other than jealousy.

“It appears there have been two guys involved, as you can see someone almost as a lookout in the distance.

“They’ve used what looked like a baseball bat, and they’ve smashed the windows and the main car frame.

“I’ve shared the footage online.”

Dale says the incident has left him feeling “angry” and has encouraged people to share the footage in the hope of catching the culprit.

The car enthusiast added: “I work hard for my money and I do a lot to my cars, and it does make me angry that someone is doing this.

“Thursday was spent trying to get my insurance sorted out but the car is a write-off given the extent of the damage.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of the vandalism of a car at Hillview, Bogindollo, at around 2.50am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

