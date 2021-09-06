Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Misdiagnosed Arbroath cancer survivor to write series of books to help ill children

By Matteo Bell
September 6 2021, 10.50am Updated: September 6 2021, 10.53am
Abbey Craig with artwork for her books.
An Angus woman who was misdiagnosed with terminal cancer is putting her experiences with the illness to use in a series of children’s book focusing on medical issues.

Abbey Craig, a 44-year-old breast cancer survivor from Arbroath, has recently launched a new line of kids’ books designed to help children cope with the realities of illness and complex medical issues.

Abbey was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2015 and, after years of extensive treatment, doctors told her the cancer had spread to her chest and ribs.

She was given a terminal diagnosis and was told she only had a couple of years to live.

However, in December 2018 doctors revealed that Abbey’s terminal diagnosis was incorrect and that there was no secondary cancer.

‘I’ve always wanted to write a children’s book’

The news inspired the creatively-minded survivor to help others dealing with chronic conditions and in the same year she founded Tick Tock, a music and drama workshop which educates children on complex medical conditions.

Abbey with some of the art for her book.

Now, Abbey has decided to flex her creative muscles in a new project – a series of kids’ books about cancer and other medical issues.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to write kids’ books but I never thought that I had much to offer as an author, then this happened to me and I was thinking that it would be good to have something like this for kids in a similar position to me.

“I looked around but I couldn’t find anything that was ticking all the boxes.

“I wanted to write a book for children with complex health needs so I started talking to kids with these conditions.

Abbey has been working on the books with her dad.

“My misdiagnosis changed my whole way of thinking and I realised that something like this is really needed.

“By doing them I feel like I’ve found my true calling.”

‘Dad helped me a lot over the years’

Abbey has teamed up with her dad, Rikki, to create the books.

They plan to send them to children’s hospitals and hospices across Scotland.

The 71-year-old artist is a former teacher and has been putting his creative skills to the test by designing characters and settings.

Abbey added: “Dad has helped me a lot over the years so this has become a proper labour of love for us both.

“We get on really, really well and, even though we do disagree with each other, he’ll sometimes just smile and look at me while we’re working and give me a big hug and say ‘I’m glad you’re still here.'”

