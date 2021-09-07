Pink sunsets on horizon at Montrose Basin reserve

Pink sunsets are on the Angus horizon as nature reserve bosses await the annual influx of migrating visitor.

Montrose Basin nature reserve welcomes tens of thousands of pink-footed geese each autumn.

Angus is an important stop for the geese on their southerly migration from Iceland and Greenland.

The largest numbers are expected to gather in early to mid-October.

But Scottish Wildlife Trust staff at the Basin are already keeping their eyes on the skies, waiting for the first skeins to appear later this month.

The record total for the reserve was recorded in 2016 when an estimated 90,000 flocked there.

Live stream

With the reserve visitor centre having re-opened its doors, the Trust has organised more ways for visitors to enjoy the remarkable spectacle.

The sunset gatherings will also be live streamed for the first time ever.

Rangers from the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Angus Alive are hosting Pink Sunset events, where people can wrap up warm and enjoy the spectacle of returning geese with expert guides.

The visitor centre is extending its opening hours on selected dates for After-hours Goose Gatherings and an Early-bird Goose take-off.

These events allow people to view the Basin at sunrise and sunset from the cosy surroundings of the centre, with a complimentary hot drink.

For the first time, people will also be able to watch the sunset over the Basin from the comfort of their own homes during a live streamed online Wild Goose Watch.

Visitor centre assistant manager Joanna Peaker said: “The gathering of pink-footed geese at the Basin is one of the UK’s best wildlife spectacles.

“It never truly feels like autumn in Montrose until we hear their characteristic calls.

“We’re excited to be able to share the spectacle of masses of pink-footed geese taking off from and landing on the Basin in more ways than ever this year.

Booking is required for all of our events this autumn, which are designed to give people the best and safest chance of experiencing the unforgettable sights and sounds that we see here at sunrise and sunset.”

Angus Alive and the People’s Postcode Lottery are supporting the events.

Event dates and times

The event details are:

After-hours Goose Gathering

Sunday September 26, 6:30pm

Thursday October 7, 6pm

Thursday October 14, 5:45pm

Online Wild Goose Watch

Sunday October 3, 6:00pm

Pink Sunset

Sunday October 10, 5pm

Sunday October 17, 4:45pm

Early-bird Goose Take-off

Sunday October 24, 7:30am.

Booking via scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk is essential for all the events.